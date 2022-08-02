Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message from the book of Philemon at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Amaris Talley, Josh Barnes, and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. A video presentation was shown of those who participated in the mission trip to Morgan Grace Church in Morgan, Utah.
Danny and Linda Roberts accompanied Meredith Thrash, Sandra Bradberry and Leta Kirkland for a three-day trip to Branson. They saw "Jesus" the musical and shopped. The family stayed at Nantucket Condos.
Lori, Haley and Riverlyn Reynolds and Mallori Kunkel celebrated Linda Roberts' birthday with a tea party at The Tea Room in Heber Springs.
We extend sympathy to the families of David Johnson and Charles Day, who passed away last week.
Guy news
We finally were blessed with quite a bit of rain. Some people said they got about 2 inches. I know my backyard had lots of water in it.
Bessie, Ricky and Phoenix Bearden went one day last week and spent the day with her sister, Charlene Fortner, and family. They had a great lunch and a good visit.
Congratulations to Andrew Wallace, son of Camron and Jenny Wallace, for receiving a scholarship from Hendrix College. He will be moving in soon.
Parker Wallace has been volunteering at Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock as a counselor for camp. He loves it. Sandy always enjoyed going there for camp.
Don’t forget this Saturday is the Guy-Perkins School Reunion at the cafeteria. The 1970, 1971 and 1972 classes will be recognized for their 50th reunion since we haven’t had one in three years because of COVID. I hope my classmates that I graduated with will come. We’ve lost several over the years, please come. You left me in charge to let you know. Not everyone has come to our reunions. This will be a potluck, so bring a dish. This reunion is for anyone that attended Guy-Perkins School, whether you graduated or just attended you are more than welcome. There will be pictures of all classes made. Come join us and have fun.
Our community is growing. If you have news to share — your vacations, who visited you, a new baby in the family, someone getting married — let me share it. Lots of people read the community news.
Have a great week. Enjoy this cooler weather. Be safe drink lots of water.
