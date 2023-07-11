Guy news
My traveling family is home. I missed Jerry, Dana, Landon and Madison Dowdy. They went to Denver, Colorado. They visited with friends, Dana’s mother and two brothers. They went to the mountains, fishing, drag races, swimming and lots of shopping. Glad they had a good time. I sure missed all of them.
Guy-Perkins PTO is having its annual yard sale at the Guy-Perkins school cafeteria all this week. Come out and check it out. You name it, they got it. All proceeds go to help buy school supplies for each student in school and teachers. Plus they support holiday parties and many more items.
The first weekend in August is the Guy-Perkins School annual school reunion held in the cafeteria at noon; potluck lunch will be served. This is for students, teachers, coaches, nurses that went to school, even if you went here and didn’t graduate; everyone is welcome. Bake your favorite dishes and come join the fun. We will take pictures, visit and share memories of Guy-Perkins. Don’t forget. We would love to see a bigger crowd this year.
Congratulations to Piper Wallace for her Walt Disney movie performance showing on Disney Plus. It is called World Best. We ate so proud of her. Parents are Jenny and Cameron Wallace of Conway, and grandparents BF and Sharon Glover of Guy and Shirley Wallace of Conway. It’s a great movie with great actors in it.
If you have news, please send me some. I can’t share if I don’t know it. My person who always kept in the know passed away. Bessie always helped me with the news. I sure do miss her.
Have a great week and be safe. Don’t drink or do drugs and drive. Don’t forget mark your calendars for Sparks in the Park the last weekend in September.
I had a great week last week spending first of the week with my sister Carolyn and Mark Hays at the lake and their family. I do miss spending time with all of my family.
Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God Cares” from 2 Samuel 9 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Amanda Hall, and Cole Krisell were in charge of the music. Brian Harvison sang “A Perfect Heart” as special music.
I want to correct an error in last week’s news. Riverlyn Reynolds of The Crush Softball Team that won the state tournament had the best batting average.
Nancy White attended the funeral of Jessie Ray at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home on Saturday.
Gale and Carl Garrison attended the funeral of Amanda Miller at Wilcox Funeral Home in Greenbrier Friday. We extend sympathy to the family.
Saturday, July 8, Linda Hammontree Robert’s family surprised her with an early 80th birthday celebration at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center. She was suspicious when her best friend from Texas told her she was coming, but thought it was the family July birthday celebration.
Family and friends from this area, Texas and Kentucky attended and enjoyed visiting and some good food. Linda Willis made the cake and brought it from Texas. Linda’s birthday is actually July 30.
We extend sympathy to the family of Dale Blaylock who passed away Saturday at Conway Regional Hospital from cancer. His visitation will be Monday, July 17, at 1 p.m. with the funeral at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. He will be buried at Nimrod Cemetery in Perry County.
Coby Harvison was named to the 2023 Spring President’s List at Central Baptist College.
Gale Garrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.