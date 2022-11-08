Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Test of True Friendship” from I Samuel 20 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. The test of true friendship is how friends respond when we are in trouble.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Kaylen Fagala, Shane Anway, Robin Clark, Amanda Hall, Jimmie, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music.
Bethlehem Baptist Church will have its annual church-wide Thanksgiving Dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Family Life Center.
A baby shower will be held for Bailey and Cole Allen at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Bethlehem FLC.
Tuesday was ladies’ day out for Bethlehem Baptist Church. Mandy Talley drove the church bus and 9 other ladies went to Skylark Cafe in Leslie for a nice luncheon.
Robin Clark, Gail and Audrey Farris, Gale Garrison, Amanda Hall and Ruth Bowman attended the State WMA Meeting at Central Baptist College on Thursday.
We extend sympathy to the family, Ties of Debra Brakebill and Thelma Vaughn. We also extend sympathy to the family of Bro. James Speer of Carthage, Texas. He was an uncle of Danny Fagala. Bro. James served as director of Daniel Spring Baptist Encampment in Gary, Texas, for many years. Those who attended GMA and Galilean Camp should remember him.
– Gale Garrison
Please keep the following in your prayers: Jumpy Hartwick and family, Dwight and Sharon Glover Rimmer, Jimmy and Merle Thomas and anyone who has been sick or lost a loved one.
If you see the following, wish them a happy birthday: Clay Mode, Gavin Mode, Kyptin Mode and anyone else having birthdays.
The Guy Police Department hosted a chilli cook off, trunk-or-treat and cake walks from 4-6 p.m. this past Saturday at Guy City Park.
– Brenda Dowdy
