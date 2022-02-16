Horseshoe Mountain news
Chase Roberts, missionary to Morgan, Utah, preached the morning message titled “Trust God” from Habakkuk Sunday morning at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Fagala, Ryne Havens, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Josh Barnes, Jimmie Decker, Brian and Caleb Harvison presented “Thank You God for Saving Me” as special music.
Lauren Dayer was named to the Presidential Scholars list for the fall semester of 2021 at the University of Central Arkansas.
Aiden Talley of Greenbrier High School placed third in his weight class at the conference wrestling championships. He qualified for the state championship to be held Saturday at UALR.
Malik Talley, eighth-grade student at Greenbrier Junior High School, and Axel Havens, Eastside Elementary School student, were named students of the month this past week.
Chase, Becky, Davy, Elizabeth and Boone Roberts of Morgan, Utah, spent several days this week visiting George and Kristy Roberts and other relatives. Chase, Becky and Boone also attended the funeral of Becky’s grandfather in Missouri.
Barbara Glover, Nona Glover and Helen Davis of Clinton attended a Valentine dinner theater sponsored by the youth of Center Ridge Baptist Church Saturday night.
We extend sympathy to the families of Sierra Kennedy, Lori Mahan Stone and Janice Bart.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsCongratulations to these members of the Guy-Perkins High School bowling team for making the state tournament – Libby Haile, Emily Jones-Reynolds, Vivik Bryant and Lucas Akers. A big shout out to Lucas for placing seventh overall in the state while earning All-State honors. Congratulations T-Birds.
This Saturday is the annual Polar Plunge for Area 17 Special Olympics Arkansas at Woolly Hollow State Park. Registration is at 11 a.m., awards and recognitions at 11:30 a.m., plunge at 12 p.m.
Challenging all schools, churches, ball teams, law enforcements, politicians to come out and help us raise money for our athletes to participate in all sports and some are going to National Games in Orlando, Florida, in June. We have traveling trophies for you to keep for bragging rights all year long. Four years ago, we raised $14,000. Our goal is to beat that this year. Any questions, call Brenda Dowdy at 501-450-3095.
My brother, Gary Griffith, is something else. We both had doctors appointments Valentines Day at the same place – he got his leg checked from vein in leg. I went for a heart stress test. He gets in the car with all these roses and valentines. He said let’s run by Conway Corp. He has been taking the ladies valentines, roses and candy every year. One lady said she never gets flowers from her husband, that my brother is the only one that gives her roses. We went to his favorite pizza place, carried his goodies in to Hideaway pizza. He gave every woman and girl in the place a rose, candy and a Valentine. The smiles he got and thanks was overwhelming. The guy sitting at the table next to us said “To me, he has made so many people smile today.”
I said he is my brother and does this every year. When he got ready to leave, he told Gary thank you for making so many people smile today. Needless to say when Gary was putting his money on the table to pay, the waitress said your tab has already been paid by the man that was sitting behind you. We were shocked. We didn’t get to tell him thank you for paying for our meal. The waitress said he said to tell us he enjoyed watching Gary put smiles on everyone’s face in the restaurant. There are some good people still out there. Thank you again to the kind gentleman for treating us to lunch.
Hope your Valentine’s Day was as good as ours was.
Have a great week, and don’t forget to tell your loved ones you love them because we are not promised tomorrow. Be safe out there.
By Brenda Dowdy
