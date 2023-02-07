Guy news

Here’s a story about there are still good people in this world. A friend of mine stopped at Sonic on Highway 64 and got out of his truck to let his niece read the menu. They received their order, went home and later realized they had lost their billfold. So he went to the last place, which was Sonic, to see if maybe someone turned it. They were so thankful that an elderly woman saw the wallet and turned it in. The manager had put it in the timed save. They had to wait 15 minutes to get the wallet. They were so pleased an honest person found it and turned it in. Just wanted to shout out to whomever found this wallet — they sure were thankful you found it and turned it in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.