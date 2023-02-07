Guy news
Here’s a story about there are still good people in this world. A friend of mine stopped at Sonic on Highway 64 and got out of his truck to let his niece read the menu. They received their order, went home and later realized they had lost their billfold. So he went to the last place, which was Sonic, to see if maybe someone turned it. They were so thankful that an elderly woman saw the wallet and turned it in. The manager had put it in the timed save. They had to wait 15 minutes to get the wallet. They were so pleased an honest person found it and turned it in. Just wanted to shout out to whomever found this wallet — they sure were thankful you found it and turned it in.
Sandy Dowdy is still improving at Ozark Medical Rehab in Clinton. Everyone is pretty good to her and me. Thank you for taking care of her and helping get her where she needs to be.
Please pray for Tanvi, the 14-year-old from Conway Junior High, that she returns home safely.
Please be hip and take a dip with Special Olympics Area 17 on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Woolly Hollow State Park. Dessert auction, costume contest, lots of prizes at the event. Any questions, call Brenda Dowdy at 501-450-0395.
If you have a February 501 Magazine, look up the Polar Plunge in upcoming events and save me one or two.
Please pray for Sandy Dowdy, Mac Kennedy and also for a former co-worker, Carol Monk, who lost her husband this week. We send our deepest sympathies.
Our deepest sympathies to the Guy Church of Christ pastor, who lost his mother this week.
Have a great week. Don’t forget to tell your loved ones you love them every time you see them. As you know, we are not promised a tomorrow.
Happy birthday Ridge and Cash Watkins.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Safest Place to Be" from I Samuel 23 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Jordin Betts was baptized during the morning service. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara and Ryan Havens, Mitch Reynolds, Cole Krisell, Caleb Harvison and Jimmie Decker were in charge of the music. Kaylen Fagala sang and signed the song "You Say" as special music.
AJ's Ends of the Earth Dinner and Fundraiser was attended by a large crowd at the Bethlehem Baptist Church FLC Saturday night. More than $8,000 was raised for AJ's mission effort.
Gale Garrison, Joyce Talley and Teresa Turner of Vilonia and Anna Kennedy of Conway met at Colton's for a cousin's lunch Jan. 27.
Their mothers are double cousins.
Kaylen Fagala and Shane Amway will be honored with a bridal shower at the Bethlehem FLC Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
We extend sympathy to the families of Cecil Carter who is an uncle of Danny Roberts, Ronnie McGaha of Holland, Kaye McNeil, Emily Wooley and Ronald Wingo of Springfield, Missouri, who was the father-in-law of James Fletcher and grandfather of Treslyn Dye and Tate Fletcher.
