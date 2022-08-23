Guy news
Mark your calendars for Sparks in the Park festival Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. Lots of good music, vendors, good car show and fantastic fireworks on Saturday night. Good, family-fun entertainment and socialization. Contact Jeff Glover and Brett Glover if you would like to make donations to help or sponsor.
Please keep Paige Ferrel’s parents in your prayers. They were involved in a motorcycle crash over the weekend and both were medflighted to UAMS. They were very lucky. The good Lord was looking over them.
My dear friend from Special Olympics, Lisa Payne and her daughter, was involved in a crash in Beebe. She was stopped to turn with signal and someone hit them. Lisa was unconscious and Courtney was trying to keep her calm when she came to. Both were taken to Searcy hospital. My friend and her daughter were so lucky. Still need prayers for healing. We are so thankful the Lord was looking after them.
School has started. Flashing lights and stop signs will be operating, so pay attention – slow down, stop when stop sign is out and do not pass on any lanes. Previous cargo is aboard.
Go to the Guy-Perkins School page, Athletic Booster Club and PTO Club to see what is happening at the school. Volleyball started tonight.
Please keep in prayer Sharon Glover Rimmer and her family. Terry Williams will be in the hospital for a few days for tests at the heart hospital. Prayers for Jimmy Thomas.
If you have news, send it to me.
I took my two grands, Landon and Madison Dowdy, shopping Sunday afternoon.
Monday I met with Special Olympics and Darla Jones, Area 17 director, to discuss the Polar Plunge. It’s never too early to start planning your costumes. Everyone has been asking about the dessert auction, it will be happening in February 2023. More info later. Any questions, call me at 501-450-0395.
