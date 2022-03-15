Guy news
What a beautiful snow we had this past Friday and Saturday. It was glistening, shiny and white. But I’m so glad it melted and we are springing forward.
Congratulations to Vilonia Unified Special Olympic Basketball for coming in second in the state tournament in Hot Springs. They represented Area 17.
Saturday morning I went to the Centerville Fire Department Pancake Breakfast. It was pretty good. Centerville Fire Department always comes to our Special Olympics Polar Plunge every year, and they also come help out the Guy Fire Department. I gave them a certificate for supporting Area 17 Special Olympics.
Please keep the following in your prayers: Shon Collier, Aimee Glover, Pat Presley Gauley family, Jeff Crites family and anyone else that is sick or lost a loved one.
Last Thursday I said goodbye to a dear cousin and friend. She always had a smile on her face and was a loving person. Pat Presley Gauley will be missed dearly by her husband, mother, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who loved her dearly. Rest in peace, Pat. Prayers to all her family in the upcoming days.
If you run into my son, Jerry Dowdy, on March 16, wish him a happy birthday.
Forty-six years ago today the most handsome little man was born. I am so proud of the man you have become. You’re a great husband, father and a christian. Don’t ever change, and I love you.
Thom Battles hosted an 84th birthday party for Jim Dolen this past Saturday. He invited all the Rimmer relatives. Wishing Dolen many more happy birthdays.
Have a great week and a safe one.
By Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
