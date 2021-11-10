Centerville news
Centerville United Methodist Church held a 90th birthday party for Ben McNew on Sunday, Nov. 7. The place was packed as people shared a favorite memory of Ben and honored him for his influence in the community and the church. McNew’s knowledge of the Centerville community and how it connects to gospel songs doesn’t even surprise members of the congregation anymore but we all start smiling when we hear, “You probably didn’t know this but the man who wrote this song …”
I am trying to find something profound to add as I share how much I love seeing Ben each week but my words just don’t seem adequate. I have never known anyone more deserving of a little celebration. I can thank Ben for teaching me so much about who attended the Centerville Singing School over the years, making sure I knew all the connections of who married who and in what year, and even about the drop of moisture in corn kernels that offer us the gift of popcorn.
If you see Dr. Bennie B. McNew, tell him happy birthday. If you want to experience his knowledge and humor firsthand, come visit Centerville United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. on Sundays.
By Jennifer Fulmer
Horseshoe Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “A Man of His Word” from Proverbs 13:13 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music.
Bethlehem Baptist Church observed “International Day of Prayer” Sunday night in the family life center. Amanda Hall was in charge of the service. Various members of the church shared information about mission fields with each table and prayers were offered for the people serving in these states and countries.
Gail Farris, Gale Garrison, Robin Clark, Marilyn Tubbs, Gayla Smith, Robin Tyler, Karen Burgin and Lisa Rust attended the Arkansas State WMA Meeting at Central Baptist College Thursday. Gail Farris and Gale Garrison worked the registration table for the Greenbrier District WMA.
Legacy of Praise – consisting of Bobby Loe of Prescott, Chuck Sullivan of Little Rock and Danny Fagala of Greenbrier – presented a gospel concert to open the BMA of Arkansas annual meeting at CBC on Thursday. Those from this area attending were Laura McGee, Christine Stewart, Dr. Martin Jameson, Gail Farris and Gale Garrison.
Gale Garrison was inducted into the University of Central Arkansas Half-Century Club on Saturday. Carl Garrison, Joyce Nell Garrison and Whitney Eason of Conway accompanied her to the induction.
Yolanda Russell Walker and Jimmie Merritt visited George Russell at Springfield on Sunday afternoon.
Doug, Mandy, Luke, Aiden, Amaris, Matt and Malik Talley of Linder, Joyce Talley of Vilonia and Gale Garrison celebrate Matt and Malik’s 14th birthday Sunday after church with lunch at Marketplace Grill in Conway.
Kayla Browning was named person of the year in Greenbrier, Anita Murray was named best insurance agent and Kelsey Sandefur was named runner-up in Pediatric Counseling in the 2021 Best of Faulkner County contest.
Congratulations to the Greenbrier Panthers Football team in winning the 5A Conference Championship. Bethlehem will feed the Panthers Friday afternoon before their playoff game. Volunteers from the church are needed to help out in this endeavor.
By Gale Garrison
Guys news
Happy birthday to Chase Dowdy. He turned 18 last week. I hope your day was great.
Sue Clay has been staying with her sister, Robbie Ward, due to health reasons. Robbie lives with her daughter, Pam, and her husband, Richard, in Vilonia. Keep those prayers coming.
Lots of prayers in our community – the Gary Glover Family, Jenny Wallace, for all the men in uniform and all those that fought and died for our freedom. Happy Veterans Day to all.
The Guy Perkins School PTO still has candy bars to sell and tickets for the drawings on Nov. 16. This money goes to help PTO buy school supplies for each child and classrooms and teacher supplies too. Come support our wonderful school.
Congratulations to Gail Garrison on her award from UCA. Send news to me please.
Madison Dowdy was sick two days, and I got to spend those days with her. She is much better at time of this writing. All is well with my brother, Gary Griffith.
Have a great week and a blessed week. Give your family and friends hugs when you see them – you’re not always promised a tomorrow.
By Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.