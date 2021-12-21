Guy news
Wishing each of you that read the Community Corner, family and friends a very Merry Christmas and a blessed day with family. Let’s not forget the real reason for the Season Jesus was Born.
Happy birthday to Charloett Mode who will celebrate her birthday on Christmas Day. I hope your birthday will be blessed with you and your family. Wishing you many birthdays to come.
There are a few people I know that will be having their first Christmas without a loved one. It doesn’t get any easier. Missing my mom everyday. I know she is watching over all of us and saying, “be happy I taught you well to love family and family comes first.”
Lots of cold weather right now. Safe travels to those that are traveling. Praying for those that are sick and those that are struggling with their loss and having a hard time. Your friends are only a phone call away, let us help.
Sandy is wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. She is meeting today with her man James McCollum for Christmas and to spend some time together. If only everyone had patience and the love they have for each other what a wonderful world we would live in.
Send news. I know it’s out there, share it with us please. I enjoyed a couple of hours with some of my former co-workers and had a great time.
Dorothy Myers, Sara McCormack, Cathy kite and another friend, too. We laughed and remembered the past. Glad we are retired, too.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "What A Strange Way to Save the World" from Matthew 1:18-25 Dec. 12 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Brian Harvison, Kelsey Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Caleb Harvison, Jimmie Decker and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Brian Harvison presented special music titled "A Strange Way to Save the World".
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Significance of Jesus' Birth" from Luke 2:1-20. Danny Fagala, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes, Caleb Harvison, Jimmie Decker, and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Robin Clark and Sara Havens played a medley of Christmas songs as special music.
The Bethlehem Baptist Church women's ministry and the Bethlehem GMAs held a Christmas ornament exchange and finger food gathering in the Family Life Center on Sunday night. They played games and door prizes were given out. As a service project, the group assembled bags of assorted items along with a Christmas card which will be given to food pantry recipients Dec. 20.
Madelyn Jameson graduated from Central Baptist College on Dec. 11. She received an award for the Greatest Contribution to CBC.
Rev. Jason and Jessica Jameson Goodwin and the family of Laurel, Mississippi, spent the weekend with Martin, Jennifer and Madelyn Jameson. They attended church at Bethlehem Dec. 12 and were here for Madelyn's graduation.
Mitch and Haley Reynolds celebrated 12 years of marriage Dec. 12. They flew to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings professional football game Dec. 9.
Ansley Nevil of Anna, Texas, visited Shawn, Tonya and Reese Hammontree last week. Ansley is a student at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. The Hammontrees, Ansley Nevil, Jordan, Sarah, Brooks and Caden Bowen of Little Rock, spent part of the week in Branson and Silver Dollar City.
Joyce Nell Garrison and Gale Garrison attended the Central Baptist Church senior adults Christmas luncheon Thursday in Conway.
We extend sympathy to the families of Jettie Moreland, Bonnie Gimbel, Lando Patton, Bobby Dale Jones and Lee Davis.
