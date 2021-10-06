Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Sufficiency of God’s Grace” from Second Corinthians 12:7-10 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music.
Don and Jackie Clark of Spring Hill visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins Wednesday.
Kelly and Nona Glover spent the weekend with Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell in Kansas City, Missouri.
The annual Garrison Reunion was held Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center. Those attending were Chris and Peggy Dauten of Rogers; Dennis Garrison of Springdale; Ruby Garrison and Anita Nuuja of Elkins; Celia Lou Sowell; Connie and Gabby Goodwin of Garner; Betty Sue Hale of Vinity Corner; Carl Gene Garrison of Midland, Michigan; James (Sonny) Garrison of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Jeannie Price of Morrilton; Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway; Frank and Shelby Hardy; and Carla Hardy Scarborough of Republican; Jimmie Lee Merritt of Greenbrier; Gale and Carl Garrison; and Jerry Nash of Horseshoe Mountain.
Bruce and Louise Vann hosted a Watson Family Reunion at Woolly Hollow State Park on Sunday, Oct. 3. Bruce’s parents were Sam and Wilma Watson Vann. Those attending were Bruce and Louise Vann; Amber Herzberg and daughter Jordan of Fayetteville; Jason, Sarah, Riley and Rhett Vann of Damascus; Tim and Penny Rose; Emily Rose and children; Lilly and Logan; Ricky and Kathy Watson; Todd and Sara Havens; Ryne Havens; Connor Russell; Kay Reynolds; Jimmy and Verna Reynolds; Bailey Cole; Lance and Summer Reynolds of Quitman; Tommy Watson; Jennifer and Mattie Watson; Stan and Tammy Hargrove; and Kenny Wilcox.
By Gale Garrison
Guys newsSo much has happened the past couple of weeks – rain and rain and rain.
If you didn’t go to Sparks in the Park, you missed a great fun day. Yes it rained some but all the vendors stuck it out, and it was great. In the afternoon, it sprinkled. Some had to get in tents for awhile, then the sun came out got to listen to two great bands.
Of course I have to brag on our hometown boy, Randy Thorn and his great band, The Thorns. They rocked through the evening from 5-9 p.m. Randy dedicated a song to his mom, Holly Godwin. The fireworks were awesome. Thanks Jeff Glover and Brett Glover for the beautiful fireworks displayed with music. It was a great Performance.
The Booster Athletic Club And Guy-Perkins PTO for a great concession stand and all the vendors that showed up and the car show. Hopefully this will become an event every year. We expected more to show, but the weather scared them away.
Someone needs to send pictures to the Log Cabin to put in the paper – best fireworks in the state.
Keep in prayers: Richie Rimmer, he is slowly improving; Gary Griffith; Diane Remus; my Aunt Bobbie in Michigan; my mom’s sister; unspoken prayers for my whole family; Rich Gronke; Robbie Mode Ward; Sue Clay; and anyone else that needs prayers.
Have a great week. I will have more news next week. If you have news, send to me at 501-450-0395.
By Brenda Dowdy
