Guy news
This community has lost another great person. Jeanie Keathley Glover, wife of Gary Glove passed away at her home Tuesday night about 10 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. They sang hymns and prayed with her as she went into the loving arms of Jesus and through the Pearly Gates of Heaven. She will be missed by her family and many many friends. She is flying with the angels in no more pain. Please keep this family in your prayers
Our prayer list keeps on going. David McPherson and family, Kay Thorn, Margo Thorn and family, Dean Bryant, Jason Keeler and family, Sandy Dowdy, and Aimee Glover, all the Medical Teams, Law enforcement, Firemen, EMT’S.
My friend Dorothy Myers-and her mom too. Pray for our nation to come together as one.
Congratulations to the Razorbacks for beating Tennessee. Also pray for coach Sam Pittman as he tested for COVID, please do your part and wear a mask and social distancing to protect you as well as others.
The Guy Perkins Athletic Club are taking orders for fried turkeys.
A fund raiser for the David McPherson family will be on the 15th for expenses to help with bills hospital, ect. For those of you that don’t believe the COVID is not real here is an example of a family that it has affected deeply.
David McPherson was sent to UAMS this past Monday. He still has lots of problems. There is a Go Fund Me for him started by his niece Tammy Ertle and a fund started at first Arkansas Bank in Guy. This family has been a part of our community for over 50 years. They are needing our help for medical expenses, etc. David has been in the hospital since July. Sherry Mercer McPherson, his wife, is a 1970 graduate of Guy Perkins. Please donate to help them.
We are also gonna have a drive-by pick up spaghetti lunch on Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Guy-Perkins Cafeteria. Drive in at kitchen back door to pick up and make your donation. We are the town with a great big heart. I know I can count on this town and surrounding towns to help support this family.
Kay Thorn recently had a pacemaker. We wish her a speedy recovery.
Bonnie Shaw has not been feeling well. She had to have some more blood lately. Clark Stevenson has had several episodes this past week.
Our deepest sympathies to the family of Margo Thorn who passed away recently. She will be missed by many. She is another great person from this community that has left us.
I had the best time with three wonderful ladies recently. Bessie Bearden, Charlene Fortner Dean Bryant and I went driving to just look at the changing of the trees toward Harrison. Wow, it was beautiful watching and seeing the paintings of what our God has done. If you have never gone to do this you should. The cemetery in Harrison is a painting that you will never forget. Absolutely gorgeous. Thank you ladies for asking me to go with you. I loved the company and had a great time spending it with each one of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.