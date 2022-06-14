Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God is Great” from Psalm 145:1-7 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Cole Krisell and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. The Reynolds Family Singers, consisting of Lori, Mitch, Ryder and Riverlyn Reynolds, presented special music. A potluck lunch was served after the morning service, followed by singing and the dedication of the BBC Memorial Garden. Bethlehem Baptist Church was organized as a church in May of 1891.
Lauren Dayer was named to the President’s List for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Central Arkansas.
Coby Harvison is the new Youth and Associate Pastor at Rison Baptist Church, Rison, Arkansas. He is a son of Brian and Jayna Harvison.
Congratulations to Mike and Karon Townsend Reynolds on being named Faulkner County Farm Family of the year.
Barbara Glover, Hattie Lee Hankins, Kelly and Nona Glover, Carter and Amanda Mayo of Center Ridge, and Preston, Tammy and Evie Glover of Conway were guests of Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover for a cookout Saturday night. They celebrated all the May birthdays.
Lena Martin and Marilyn Battles visited their niece, Barbara Turner in Marquette, Kansas, Wednesday through Sunday. They also had lunch with Lena’s granddaughter, Taylor Avery, in Bentonville Sunday and saw her new home.
Congratulations to Cayden Wallace of Wooster and the University of Arkansas Razorback Baseball team on winning the Super Regionals. They will now play in the College World Series in Omaha starting this Saturday.
We extend sympathy to the families of Louvella Hill, John (Buck) McGinty and Agatha Farmer.
Gale Garrison
Guy news
Congratulations to Team Arkansas Special Olympics for coming home with 37 gold, 54 silver, 47 bronze medals, seven fourth-place, eight fifth-place, 12 sixth-place, seven seventh-place and one eighth-place in the USA games in Orlando Florida this past week.
Athletes, coaches, parents, grandparents and spectators put a lot of time and effort in training. I’m so proud of my Special Olympic families. Let me win; if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt. It was a great week for all.
Please keep Hassell Bivens and family in prayers. At the time of this writing, he is having surgery. Marie Laymon’s son-in-law is having brain surgery today to remove two tumors, needing prayers. He is a young man, a husband and a great father. Bessie Bearden has been sick for over a week. Patsy Poole from Gravesville lost her stepdad, and his funeral was Monday. I know there are more sick in the community, so keep all in prayers. Unspoken prayers for Sandy’s household.
We lost another legacy in our little town with a big heart, Annette Karber Rowlett; wife of the Late Roy Bruce Rowlett, mother of Jim and John Rowlett, sister of Caroline Wiedower and many grandkids and great grands too. She was our former postmaster and a pillar of our community. She graduated with my dad, Ober Dawson Griffith. I know it’s hard to lose your mom – that is for sure. But Jim and John buoy boys were the light of her life. I still remember the day you were born, and helping your mom and dad with twins for years. One day at a time; she will forever be in your heart.
The Guy Booster Club is having a great big yard sale first two weekends in July to help raise money to buy school supplies for every student in Guy-Perkins School District pre-k through 12th grade. It will be held in the cafeteria at school. Come support our school.
Send news to me so I can put it in the column.
Brenda Dowdy
