Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Good morning everyone. Hope everyone is surviving the heat. Fall is getting closer and closer.
School has started and yes covid has hit the schools. Please stop when you see that big yellow bus stopped with flashing lights and stop signs out. It is the law to stop when you meet a bus and behind a bus which means all lanes.
Prayers for Emory Thorn she is in the hospital with pneumonia. Lots of people are sick with covid too. Please wear your mask and get the vaccination to protect you and others. Todd Watkins is home from hospital Cary Dean Wilson is still in hospital. These people need your urgent prayers.
First week of school has started. I saw where Dr. Fisher gave each teacher encouraging letter with flowers for a good week. I’m glad to see he has shown his appreciation to them.
It is coming in October — Sparks in the Park at Guy City Park — the first Saturday of October. There will be two bands one of our hometown boys, The Thorns. Lead singer Randy Thorn. There will be lots of venders, with crafts and more, corn hole tournament, car show and more. Concessions ran by our school PTO. The best musical fireworks display ever put on by Jeff Glover and Brett Glover. They have a Facebook page if you would like to help with expenses. There will be a $6 gate fee. It takes money for things like this. These guys have done fireworks for years on the Fourth of July free to everyone. You have pay the bands, electricity, fireworks, trophies, etc.
Come relax enjoy with family and hopefully this will become an annual event.
Have a great week; remember to send me news. Thank you to everyone who reads the Community News.
