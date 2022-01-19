Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "How to Know If You are Wise" from Proverbs 20:3-7 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Jessica Farris, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. We observed Sanctity of Life Sunday and the kickoff of our baby bottle fundraiser at church. Doug and Mandy Talley spoke on their experiences with adoption with their son, Luke.
The men's and women's ministry meet each Sunday night at 6:30. The Sunbeam and Girls Missionary Auxiliary and G3 (Boys) meet at the same time. Wednesday Adult Bible Study, Nursery and Children's Classes and the Youth Group (7th-12th) grade meet at 6:30 p.m.
Gale Garrison had lunch last Sunday with Joyce Talley in Vilonia. They enjoyed the Arkansas Ladybacks basketball game after their meal.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Aimee Glover came home from the hospital. Keep her in your prayers.
Sam Lane is improving, but it is going slowly. He is trying to get his strength back. Please pray for him to get strength back and that a place for rehab comes open so he can get better. Pam needs our prayers too.
COVID numbers are up. Please be cautious of your surroundings and of others.
Our deepest sympathy to Helen and Shona Montgomery in the their loss of their beloved Bob. He was a great husband and dad a very good friend to so many friends and family.
I don’t know about you but I’m ready for spring. But on another thought, are you ready to splurge and come join our Special Olympic Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 19?
Happy anniversary to Kara and Jimmy Dyer. Happy birthday, Becky McMillion.
I just received notice that one of the greatest doctors, Kent McKelev who specialized in a better quality of life with people with Down Syndrome and shared his expertise not only for Arkansas but across the world, has been put on hospice. I truly believe he helped Sandy live longer because he fought for Sandy to have a surgery when many other doctors turned her down because she had Down Syndrome. I will always be grateful for him and all he has done for us. Prayers to his family and all his patients and him that he gets peace in the valley.
Have a great week and a safe one.
