Horseshoe Mountain news
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Leadership Training” from I Samuel 22:1-5 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jordan and Kelsey Sandefur, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell and Amanda Hall were in charge of the Christmas music. Rebecca and Eliana Decker sang “Happy Birthday, Jesus” as special music.
32 friends and family members attended a surprise birthday party for Greg Wright at the home of Steve and Tonna McGee in Conway Thursday night.
Terry and Lori Reynolds and Mitchell and Haley Reynolds attended the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday night.
The Roberts Siblings had brunch last Tuesday in the home of Randy and Becky Roberts.
We extend sympathy to the family of Farrell Graham, Sr. who passed away on Dec. 9.
