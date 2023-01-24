Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Brian Harvison preached the morning message titled "Alive and Dead" from Romans 6:1-11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian and Caleb Harvison, Freeman Collier, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Bro. Brian Harvison presented special music. Jordan Betts joined Bethlehem Baptist Church as a candidate for baptism.
Barbara Turner of Marquette, Kansas, is visiting Ted and Marilyn Battles, Lena Martin and other relatives.
We extend sympathy to the family of Becky Hendrickson of Conway. We extend sympathy to the family of Eddie Battles of North Little Rock who passed away late last week. He was born and raised in the Guy community. Eddie is the brother of Ted Battles and has several nieces, nephews and cousins in the Faulkner County area. Eddie's funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Wilcox Funeral Home with visitation before the service.
