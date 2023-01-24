Horseshoe Mountain news

Bro. Brian Harvison preached the morning message titled "Alive and Dead" from Romans 6:1-11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian and Caleb Harvison, Freeman Collier, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Bro. Brian Harvison presented special music. Jordan Betts joined Bethlehem Baptist Church as a candidate for baptism.

