Horseshoe
Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The High Cost of Sin” from Proverbs 28:13 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday morning. Bro. Danny Fagala, Kelsey Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes, Jimmie Decker and Amanda Hall were in the charge of the music. Josh Barnes sang “Reckless Love” and Bro. Danny Fagala sang “Grace” as special music. George and Betty Harvison joined Bethlehem Baptist Church on a promise of a letter from Green Acres Baptist Church in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Easter Sunday Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. with no Sunday School. The evening services will be dismissed.
The Greenbrier District GMA will meet Friday April 8-9 at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway.
The Greenbrier District WMA will meet Thursday, April 14, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Brianna Sinsley will share about her mission trip and Bro, Danny Fagala will be preaching the message. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. with lunch served at noon.
A come-and-go 15th birthday party was held for Luke Talley at the home of his parents, Doug and Mandy Talley Saturday. A crowd of close to 100 friends and family members attended. Pork Sandwiches with chips, cookie and drinks were served. A great time was had by all. Luke’s birthday was April 4.
Word was received of the death of Paul Payne, Jr, of Jacksonville on Feb. 11, 2022. Paul Payne, Sr., his father, is the son of the late Lum and Mildred Stacks Payne, and a cousin of Hope Stone, Debra Robinson, and Joyce Nell Garrison.
We extend sympathy to the family of Bobby Robbins, Jr. who passed away last week.
We extend sympathy to the family of Charles Ault, Jr, of Casa who passed away March 29. His graveside service was held Saturday at Aunt Dilly Cemetery at Casa. He and his late wife Wrenetta ran the Shady Grove Grocery several years ago and lived on Union Road.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsLast Saturday I was eating lunch with Special Olympics friends and I ran into Wilma Jean Evans and her daughter, Janet Lloyd. We had a nice chat; we talked about Guy-Perkins reunion and about my dad. I enjoyed talking to you ladies.
Congratulations Gabe Strickland from Guy-Perkins. The senior was named to BA Arkansas basketball coaches association top-five team.
Happy birthday to Tara Hartwick, the wife of Tony Hartwick. She celebrated the big 5-0 on Sunday.
Keep in your prayers Kenny Campbell, who had a five bypass this past week; Mickey Glover had a triple bypass this past Monday; Sharon and Dwight Rimmer; Sharon and Johnny Caroll Rimmer; Bessie Bearden; Ricky Bearden; and anyone else that has been sick in the community or been in the hospital.
Shane Collier’s kids put some hooks in some fish last Saturday. Looked like they were getting ready to cook them and eat them.
Connie Glover‘s granddaughter, Audrey Glover, and her team from Greenbrier schools got first place at state in the Destination Imagination competition last Saturday. They will be going to nationals in Kansas City in May. Connie is so proud of of Audrey and her teammates.
Congratulations to all that attended the Area 17 Special Olympics bocce tournament at CHDC. Everyone was a winner.
It looked liked Haze Stevenson had a good day fishing on Saturday. He caught a lot of fish.
Happy birthday Sue Tilly. It was good to see you the other day and talking to you.
Guy-Perkins senior boys beat Wonderview 41 in baseball last week.
Pray for my granddaughter, Madison Dowdy, who has the flu. It’s going around so be aware.
Have a great week. Please don’t drink and drive or do drugs and drive. Send news to 501-450-3950. I would love to hear from you about your vacations, and I promise I won’t put anything in the paper until after you get home.
By Brenda Dowdy
