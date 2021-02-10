Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Sufficient Provision” from Acts 18:1-23 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Fagala, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music.
Seth McGee was named a Fall 2020 Presidential Scholar at the University of Central Arkansas.
Trey Havens was named 2020 Faulkner County Player of the Year in Football.
Madelyn Jameson and Sara McGee were named to the Fall 2020 CBC President’s List and Jordan Sandefur was named to the Fall 2020 Pace and Online Students Dean’s List.
Kelsey Fagala Sandefur is a Licensed Professional Counselor as of this week.
We extend sympathy to the families of Doyce Gilmore and Nadean Guiden who passed away last week.
Guy news
Good morning. I hope everyone has stayed warm. This week started out very chilly. We have been staying in.
Sandy Dowdy got a very good report from her surgeon. She is healing from her lung surgery. All is going according to the way it is suppose to.
Ricky Bearden and Bessie Bearden went to Clinton to eat on his birthday.
Please keep Clark and Linda Stevenson in your prayers. Clark is in rehab and Linda is hoping to be able to bring him home.
Bradley Stevenson and Leon Carter did the bathroom and put in a walk-in shower which will help when he comes home. Please keep them both in your prayers.
Congratulations To Zachary Hartwick and Lexi Ward on the birth of their beautiful daughter Jolie Grace. Mom and baby are doing good and at home. From the pictures, Zackary is one proud dad.
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Nadean Ealy Guiden in her passing. It won’t be the same to look across the court to not see her cheering on the basketball teams. Rest in peace, Nadean.
Also prayers to the Lester Delph family as he passed away too. He will be missed by many. Please keep these two families in your prayers.
Keep Diane Remus in your prayers. She has been not feeling well. Also David McPherson family too.
Have a great week and stay warm.
Polar Plunge for Area 17 Special Olympics on Feb. 20 at Woolly Hollow State Park. Registration at 11 a.m. and plunge at noon. You can tune in this Friday to hear me on the radio Y107.1 at 8:50 a.m. talking about the plunge.
I would like to challenge everyone that always made desserts to donate this year to the plunge – due to COVID-19, we will not have a dessert auction; hopefully next year.
