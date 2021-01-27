Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “People Need the Lord” from Acts 17: 16-34 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca Decker, Josh Barnes, Mitch and Ryder Reynolds were in charge of the music.
Cash Terry of Conway spent Friday night and Saturday with his great grandparents, Jerry and Carolyn Terry.
We extend sympathy to the family of Hayden Simpson, a student at Greenbrier High School, who passed away Jan. 20.
Our community was surprised Saturday morning by a 2.8 earthquake at 9:16 a.m. which rumbled and rattled windows. The epicenter was located 2.4 miles north of Greenbrier in the Republican community. At 9:41 a.m., an aftershock of 1.9 was reported.
Guy news
Good morning. The rain is here this Monday morning. Hope you are enjoying this rain.
Great news on Dan Breaux who is in the hospital. He was awake and talking on Sunday. Prayers are great – keep them coming for this family.
Hope Dealers is having a virtual fundraiser this coming Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Facebook. This is a nonprofit organization for women dealing with addictions through this ministry.
I have seen great things happen here. They are in need of your help and the community’s help too. Due to the COVID epidemic they cannot get out and ask for donations to serve their need. It takes a lot to house 10 ladies that are trying to better their lives. They have a table outside if you want to drop your donations of paper products, feminine products household cleaning supplies, food, etc. And of course your prayers.
Phoenix Bearden visited Bessie and Rick Bearden this past weekend.
Sandy Dowdy is still at my house from her surgery. She is on antibiotics on IV. She is doing better. Again thanks for the prayers and keep them coming. It’s amazing how she has come through this last episode and proved again with God’s help she is a tough young lady.
I have always said that I live in the best community. This past week, our small town Hero Tyler Little leaves us again this Saturday for another tour for the United States Army. His amazing wife Erica Goff-Little organized a surprise send off parade. I cannot express my love for this family in the correct words. I’m so proud of our town, our PTO officers for making this amazing for him. This is not a “goodbye;” this is a “see you when you get home” parade. We love you guys so much. Be safe and prayers for you daily. Erica, Shelly Brown, if you haven’t seen the parade that showed up look on Facebook. It will bring tears to your eyes and touch your heart. Thank you Lacey Blair for posting. This is why we are the small town with a big heart. I’m proud to be an American and proud of all the guys and women that serve to protect each one of us.
Pray for David Mcpherson, Clark Stevenson, David Stevenson (as he gets good reports from doctors recently), Sue Clay, Bronc Barton, everyone who has had COVID and recovered and those who still have COVID and those that have passed away cause of COVID. Please wear your masks, social distance and be safe not just for yourself, your family and everyone else too. Also pray for Jeannie Rorie Moore in the loss of her husband Jim.
Have a great week and remember to wear your mask, don’t drink or do drugs and drive.
Polar plunge coming up Feb. 20. Could be virtual or show up at Woolly Hollow State Park call me for more details 501-450-0395.
