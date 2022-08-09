Horseshoe Mountain news

Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Be Transformed” from Roman 12:1-2 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Brian Harvison, Dale Blaylock, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Caleb Harrison and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Dale Blaylock presented special music.

