Horseshoe Mountain news
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Be Transformed” from Roman 12:1-2 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Brian Harvison, Dale Blaylock, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Caleb Harrison and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Dale Blaylock presented special music.
The Prime Timers Sunday School Class of Bethlehem Baptist Church met for a potluck lunch in the Stonebrook Cove Clubhouse in Conway on Wednesday with Diana Hensley serving as hostess. 29 people were in attendance. The group enjoyed good food, fellowship and pictures were made of the group. Bro. Danny Fagala drove the church van for those that didn’t want to drive.
Roman Powell of Kansas City, Mo., is spending a few days with his grandparents, Kelly and Nona Glover and other relatives in the area.
Congratulation to B.J. McMillen on having the new press box at Greenbrier High School dedicated to him on Monday night. What a great honor for B.J.
We extend sympathy to the family of Othelia (Theda) Barnett of Vilonia who passed away on Sunday morning. She is the mother of Rick Barnett who lives in this community.
Guy news
Please keep the following in prayers: Jumpy Hartwick and family, Jimmy Thomas, Rich and Kathy Gronke, Sharon and Dwight Rimmer, Joyce Thorn, Sharon and Johnny Rimmer, Myra Griffith and family and any one else that has been sick or in the hospital.
The 2022 Guy-Perkins School Reunion was held last Saturday in the cafeteria at noon. There was over 105 present, but there could have been more as not everyone signed in. Everyone was welcomed by Dr. Fisher, the superintendent. The potluck was excellent. I never saw so much good food. You name it, it was there. There are so many good cooks around. A great big thank you to Ruth Michaels and her family for preparing for this event. Lots of hours and time went into planning this reunion. Hats off to Ruth for another successful year.
It was good to see my classmates of the 1970 Class. We all live close by but never see each other. To those that didn’t show up, you sure missed a good meal and our conversations. Hope your ears were burning all day long. No telling what we talked about.
Mark your calendar for Spark’s in the Park coming up in October. It will be a great event for the whole family. More info is coming next week.
We had some good rain for several days. So guess what? The yards need mowing again.
School is coming soon. When you see a bus with flashing lights and stop sign out, it means slow down and stop. Do not pass. All lanes are to stop. This bus is carrying precious cargo.
Sand Springs Church had their homecoming last Sunday. They had a good crowd, a great meal and lots of good fellowship.
