Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Insights for a Better Life” from Proverbs 11:14-22 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny and Robin Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Bro Danny and Robin Fagala sang “Wonderful, Merciful, Savior” as special music.
Don and Jackie Clark of Spring Hill visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins on Saturday.
Bethlehem Baptist Church will host the Greenbrier Panther Football Team for a meal in the Family Life Center on Friday, Aug. 27.
We extend sympathy to the families of Larry Hogan, James Ed Smith and Denver Prince who passed away recently.
Our community received some much-needed rain late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. We were very thankful for the rain.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsOn Monday night I got devastating news regarding an old friend of mine – Bobby and Marion Loyd’s son, Landon, lost his 2-year-old son Walter. Walter took his last breath around 7:45 p.m. He had been in a tragic farm accident three weeks ago. Please lift this family in prayers and love. My heart hurts for this family. Walter is flying with the angels into Jesus arms.
Prayers for the family of the recent owner of Joe’s Pizza. Joe passed away last week and was buried at Old Texas Cemetery.
School started today. Wishing all the teachers, administrators, support staff, bus drivers custodians, cafeteria workers para professionals, administrative assistance to have a great year. Lots yellow buses will be out every day carrying precious cargo, so stop when those flashing yellow lights are on and that red bus stop sign is out. All lanes are to stop coming both ways. It is the law. Please pay attention.
Sandy Dowdy was home this weekend. She came home Friday. We had to make a stop up to Pops Market. She likes to shop there, and we wore our masks and only two people inside. She loves their kettle corn and we got squash okra and zucchini. She helped cut it up and we cut up a potato and fried it all together and that’s what we had for supper. It was good.
Madison and Landon Dowdy came and spent the night Friday night and all day Saturday. They played the wee game Landon mowed and weed-eater around my house and mom’s house. I love spending time with my grands and Sandy. Even if I have to play in the playroom we played restaurant I was the customer and she was the waitress with the Barbie dolls too. Madison started kindergarten on Monday and Landon started junior high in the eighth grade. How time flies by to quickly. I love my grandkids and family. Send me news of your outings with your grandkids.
Have a great week and remember about those buses.
By Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.