Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled “We are Temple of God” from 2 Corinthians 6:14-7:1 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Rebecca Decker, Josh Barnes, Tate Fletcher, Caleb Harvison, Aiden and Amaris Talley, Kady Gregg, and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music as part of Youth Sunday. Greg and Barbara Wright joined Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday by statement.
Amaris Talley was recognized as Bethlehem’s 2022 Miss GMA in the Sunday morning services. The Bethlehem GMA’s and counselors attended the Greenbrier District GMA meeting at Spring Hill Baptist Church Sunday afternoon.
Preston, Tammy and Evie Glover of Conway visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins on Sunday.
Cayden Wallace was recently named one of the captains of the Arkansas Razorback Baseball team for the upcoming season.
We extend sympathy to the family of Buddy Sawyers of Texas who passed away Jan. 9. He is the grandfather of Mandy Sawyers Talley.
We extend sympathy to the family of Jerry Wilson formerly of Greenbrier.
We extend sympathy to the family of Virginia Poteete Jordan of Plumerville. She had several cousins in this area.
By Gale Garrison
Guy news
As I am writing this Monday morning, I would like to wish my brother Gary Griffith a happy 66th birthday. I hope your day is wonderful. Every day is a new beginning; take a deep breath and start again. Also keep him in your prayers as he continues to improve with some health issues.
Also having recent birthdays – Danny Thorn, Holly Godwin, Tracy Dowdy, Randy Thorn, Ricky Bearden and anyone else who has had a birthday.
Please keep Bessie Bearden and family in your prayers in the recent passing of a niece, Jennifer Hill Edgeman. She was actually Darrell’s niece. Jennifer had been battling cancer.
So many in our community have been sick with COVID. Prayers to each of them and hoping for a speedy recovery. Please take caution when you are out and about, going to work, school. If you are sick and coughing, stay at home. Don’t go to work or school and spread this disease to everyone. Not everyone believes in the shots but a lot of people do. Respect your co-workers and the people you are associated with.
Happy birthday to Ridge Alan Watkins. He celebrated his #OneWonderful birthday this past Saturday. He is the son of Chase and Alisha Watkins; grandson of Doris Watkins, Teresa and Michael Smithinson; brother of Cash and Dawson Watkins; and has one sister, Keagan. And of course he is my great nephew. Carolyn Hays, Madison Dowdy, Gary Griffith and I all attended the party that was held at their church. It was a great party.
Happy 50th anniversary to Sammy and Donna Duncan, which was celebrated this past Sunday with family at Thom Battles building. I’m wishing them many more happy and blessed years together.
Asking for special prayers for Sharon Glover, Faye Richardson, Sherry McPherson and family. Continue prayers for Aimee Glover.
Have a great week send me news. Stay warm this week.
By Brenda Dowdy
