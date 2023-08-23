Horseshoe Mountain news

Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Prescription for Moral Purity” from I Corinthians 6:12-20 and Isaiah 5:20-23 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jessica Farris, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Caleb Harvison, Gabe Decker and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music. Audrey Farris sang “He Knows My Name” as special music. Anna Newton was baptized during the morning service.

