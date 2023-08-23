Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Prescription for Moral Purity” from I Corinthians 6:12-20 and Isaiah 5:20-23 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jessica Farris, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Caleb Harvison, Gabe Decker and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music. Audrey Farris sang “He Knows My Name” as special music. Anna Newton was baptized during the morning service.
Sara McGee and Justin Hilman will be married Saturday, Aug. 26 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. A reception will follow at the Bethlehem FLC.
One member and two former members of Bethlehem Baptist Church were named to the Central Baptist College Alumni Advisory Board. They are Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Maria Speer and Jeff Riddle.
A large crowd attended the visitation and funeral for Jim Hardy on Thursday at Wilcox Funeral Home. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church fed the family before the service.
The funeral and burial of William (Bill) Townsend took place Saturday at Bethlehem Baptist Church and Cemetery. Bill was a well-loved member of the church and the community. A large crowd attended the service and visitation and lunch that followed in the Bethlehem FLC.
Word has been received here of the death of Dickey McMillen. Visitation is at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Wilcox Funeral Home with the funeral following at 10 a.m. He will be buried at Martinville Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.