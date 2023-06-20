Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Family Dynamics” from Proverbs 19:13-14 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Lori Reynolds, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Caleb Harvison and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music. Special music was provided by the Bethlehem Sunbeams who signed “The Lord’s Prayer.”
Tanner Betts gave the announcements.
Bethlehem Baptist Church VBS (STELLAR- Shine Jesus’ Light) will take place June 25-29, 6-8 P.M. for ages 3-6th grades. Online registration is available at Bethlehembc.info or when you arrive. Arrive early so that you don’t miss any activities.
Gale and Carl Garrison, Todd and Whitney Eason and “A” of Conway, and Ron Eason of Batesville had lunch Sunday at Toad Suck Bucks.
Gale Garrison attended the funeral for Joe Reid at Pickles Gap Baptist Church Monday.
We extend sympathy to the families of Joe Reid and Barbara Shock.
A special thank you to Jim Davidson on the nice article in the Log Cabin Democrat on Joyce Nell Garrison. She and her family are appreciative of the article.
