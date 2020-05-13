Horseshoe Mountain news
Bethlehem Baptist Church re-opened May 10th according to the guidelines by Governor Asa Hutchison.
Our church guidelines are available on our website at bethlehembaptistchurch.info. The on-line service will still take place. Dr. Martin Jameson delivered the morning message titled “The Spiritual Dynamics Of a Christian Home” from Colossians 3:18-21. Bro. Stan and Mrs. Donna Scroggins, missionaries to the Philippines were special guests. The Praise Team of Danny and Robin Fagala, Gary and Janette Willis, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Jimmie Decker, Robin Clark and Sara Havens presented the music.
Weekend visitors of Ron and Nancy White were Courtney Lewis of Edmond, Ok, Mitch and Bridget Lewis of Timbo, Jeff, Heather and Rhett Roberson of Bee Branch.
Jerry and Carolyn Terry, and Nathan, Samantha and Cash Terry camped at Mulberry Saturday night.
Mother’s Day visitors of Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins were Laura Burris, Kelly and Nona Glover, Rachel and Roman Powell, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover, Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover all of Conway.
Olivia Farris, Madelyn Jameson, and Sara McGee were recently named to the Central Baptist College Orientation Staff for the 20-21 school year.
Saturday a Mother’s Day celebration took place at the home of Danny and Linda Roberts. Lori and Terry Reynolds and Shawn and Tonya Hammontree and their families were present. They roasted wieners and marshmallows and kept a safe distance. There was a total of 19 present.
We extend sympathy to the families of Dan Wolfe and Peggy Pruitt. Dan moved into this community many years ago with his parents Roy and Reba Wolfe, Brenda and Larry, his siblings. Peggy was an employee of the Guy and Greenbrier School Districts.
