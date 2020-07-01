Guy news
Preschool is still accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. We have both ABC and private pay spots available. If you would like an application you can apply online, get one by email or pick one up on campus.
For more information, you can call 501-514-3676.
There are so many people with the virus. Please pray for everyone to be safe and please be careful and wear your mask and stay your distance. This is for real.
Tom Harrington is one of my favorite people. He has accomplished so much and is a great person. He is in hospital with pneumonia and the virus. This is real, people. He needs our prayers as well as his family. His family has to be quarantined too. That means they both are out of work. There is a go fund me account set up for them. Please contribute.
Mrs. Palmer, I owe you an apology – I misplaced your news. If you will call me back, it will be in here next week. I got smart and got me a notebook to put news in. That way I wouldn’t lose whatever I wrote in. Call me at 501-450-0395. I appreciate you reading the community news and giving me news.
Good news – David Stevenson is doing good with his new heart. The fundraiser was a success this past Friday night. The little town of Guy with a big heart. I love our community.
Another icon of our community passed away last week and was buried on Tuesday. Ed Stephens was an educator and a smart man. He had been sick for 10 years. Prayers to his family. I had the pleasure of helping care for him for a long while two nights a week. It was an honor to help the family out. Ed is flying with angels and in no pain now. Rest in peace. Please keep this family in prayers. Sharon Glover helped for 10 years. Sharon did a great job, and the family sure appreciated her help.
I have a friend in Jacksonville that is very sick; I’m asking for prayers for her.
If you haven’t been by to see the Mode Cemetery, you should drive by. It is beautiful. The month of June was our month to mow the cemetery. It is mowed and ready for the next family to mow in July. Thank you Jerry and Landon Dowdy for coming and helping me get it done. They did most of the work.
Keep Clark Stevenson in your prayers. He has had s couple of tough days lately. Keep Linda in prayers too. Linda I wish you would get with one of the health services to help you out. It would take some of the stress off of you. I love you.
Happy birthday to my niece, Britten Hays. She celebrated at the lake all weekend. We love you. Have a great week and be safe.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “When Right is Wrong” from Judges 21:25 and Proverbs 14:12. We have never loved our neighbor as ourselves. We have not honored God as we should. The Praise Team of Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Madelyn Jameson, Josh Barnes, Seth and Ginnie McGee were in charge of the music.
Savannah Sandefur, daughter of Jordan and Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, celebrated her first birthday Saturday in the Bethlehem Family Life Center. Several family members and friends attended. Savannah will be 1 on Wednesday.
Nancy White, Mitch and Bridget Lewis of Timbo, Jeff, Heather and Rhett Roberson of Bee Branch attended the Yarbrough Family Reunion last week at Fall Creek Falls State Park near Spencer, Tennessee.
Nancy Davis and Anna Allison traveled on Friday to Brandon, Missouri, to see Dustin, his wife Kayla and 6-month-old daughter, Eliza Faith Langford. They stayed overnight with Dustin and returned on Saturday. Nana (great-grandmother to Eliza) got to enjoy spoiling her. It was Anna’s first trip to Mississippi and she enjoyed getting away and spending time with her grands and great-grands.
Chase and Becky Roberts are visiting George and Kristi Roberts. Chase and Becky are involved in church planting in Utah.
Sunday evening the Roberts family met at George and Kristi Roberts home to celebrate Kristi’s birthday.
Mitch Reynolds and family attended Quad TT and Cart Racing at Russellville on Saturday. Mitch gave a devotional and Riverlyn sang “Jesus Loves Me.” Others attending were the Doug Talley family and Jay, Kim and Knox Burgin.
