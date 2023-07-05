Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Power Behind the Throne” from 2 Samuel 8 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens and Cole Krisell were in charge of the music. Patriotic music, the Star-Spangled Banner and the Pledge of Allegiance were featured. Robbie Farris sang “God Bless The USA” as special music.
Bethlehem had its closing program for Bible School on Sunday night. A fellowship featuring hamburgers, hot dogs with all the trimmings, ice cream, watermelon and desserts plus fireworks at dark followed the program.
The Crush Girls Crush Softball team won the state tournament for 6 and under, coach pitched at the Bryant State Tournament in June. The team was coached by Jayla Lessig, Mitch Reynolds, Daniel Rasmussen, Brent Brainerd and Justin Smith. Riverlyn Smith won the best batting average.
Kelly and Nona hosted a birthday party Saturday for Chi and Roman Powell of Kansas City, Missouri. Others present were Barbara Glover, Laura Burris, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover, Preston, Tammy and Evie Glover of Conway, Carter, Amanda and Lida Bell Mayo of Center Ridge, and Chi and Roman’s parents, Micah and Rachel Powell of Kansas City.
Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover, Barbara Glover and Laura Burris spent July 4 with Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover in Conway.
Gail and Audrey Farris spent some time recently visiting family in Indiana. Gail’s mother, Darlene Stillson, returned home with them for a visit.
Gale Garrison and Jimmie Lee Merritt had lunch and visited with Joyce Nell Garrison in Conway on Wednesday.
We extend sympathy to the family of Charles Tapley, who died recently.
Guy news
I hope everyone was safe during the July 4 celebrations.
Please keep the following in your prayers: Dean Bryant, Carl Baker, Sara McCallister, Sandy Dowdy and anyone else that has been in the hospital or has been sick.
Patsy Rorie had visitors recently. Her great granddaughter, Alison Vasquez, and family visiting with her three little boys and spent a few days.
They are her great-great grandsons – three boys 3 and under, and they live in Fort Smith. Karen Rorie Taylor got to visit with her grandsons too. They had a great visit.
Fun times at the lake. Please follow the rules. I hope everyone had a great holiday and a safe one.
