Guy news
Arkansas weather can’t make up its mind. One day it’s raining, heat index high and then here we are again with cool weather.
Congratulations to my grandson Landon’s baseball team, The Cubs. They won the first game in the tournament Monday night. Each team member played a great game. I’m so proud of these boys.
Gary Griffith and I had a great visit with family in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Taylor, Michigan. We went to Ohio for my cousin, Jan Baker, husband’s funeral. Please keep Jan in your prayers.. We visited with them several days then went to see my mother’s sister, Bobbie Walker and husband John and family. My aunt is losing her eyesight and not in good health and John just had back surgery. We had a great time visiting them and helping them out. Family is important. No matter where they live. My mom always made sure we knew that. I thank the Lord every day for each one of my family members. We might not see them every day or hear from them but I love them all. It was hard to leave my aunt. She is in her late 80s but just to see her smile and hugs was worth the trip to see her because we are not promised a tomorrow. I will go back no matter what the price of gas is.
Please keep the following in your prayers: Dean Bryant, Sue Clay, Debbie Loyd Jackson’s mother and family, Sandy Dowdy, Rich and Kathy Gronke.
COVID numbers are up again and rising. Please wear your mask and be safe. If not for yourself, for those that are fragile help keep them safe.
Congratulations to the Guy-Perkins softball team and the baseball teams. Also to all the graduates, good luck in your future.
Have a safe week. RIP Bob Robbins. A great man and a long time radio person in Arkansas.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain newsBro. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Key to Honor” from Proverbs 29:23 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. How will we be remembered? Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Jessica Farris, Seth McGee, Brian and Caleb Harvison, and Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Josh Barnes presented special music. Evan Sziczak joined Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday on a promise of a letter from Antioch Baptist Church; Haley Sziczak joined on a promise of a letter from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church; and Maddox and Maci joined on a profession of faith and will be baptized later.
Wednesday Greenbrier’s First Service Bank Travel Club took a bus trip to Branson where the travelers boarded the Branson Belle for lunch and a show. Several from this area made the trip.
Haley, Finley and William Roberts flew into Little Rock from Salt Lake City, Utah, to attend her sister’s graduation. Haley is a daughter-in-law of George and Kristy Roberts.
Nona Glover and Helen Davis of Clinton visited family in Jonesboro for a few days last week.
Frank and Betty Burgess were honored with a 60th anniversary party at the home of Tom and Denise Burgess Porter. The party was well attended by long- time friends and family members. Congratulations to Frank and Betty.
We extend sympathy to the family of Flora Dell Halbrook Bruck of Conway who passed away May 16.
By Gale Garrison
