Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Steps to Effective Ministry" from Acts 18:24-28 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Seth McGee, Josh Barnes and Cole Krisell were in charge of the music.
Gale and Carl Garrison went to Heber Springs on Feb. 2 to see the Trumpeter Swans on Magness Lake and Hiram Road. They were beautiful and fun to watch. They had lunch at Mack's Fish House.
Our community is under a blanket of snow and experiencing very cold weather. It was -3 degrees on my phone app on Feb. 16. More snow is expected Wednesday evening. With the snow and the pandemic there is not much to write about.
