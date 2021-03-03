Guy news
Our deepest sincere sympathy to the Daniel Breaux Jr. family – he passed away this past week. He left behind his loving wife Lois Jean; his children; grandkids; mother, Totsie Breaux; sister, Dana Breaux; and many other family members and friends. Please keep this family in your prayers. Also pray for my brother he is taking this very hard. They were good friends.
Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, Brianna Hays. Her birthday was March 1. She is the daughter of Mark and Carolyn Hays.. We love you, Brianna.
The Guy-Perkins School District is proud to be a leader among area schools in providing its preK-12 students with a personalized, high-quality education within a small, safe and friendly environment. As the district makes plans for the 2021-22 school year, you are invited to join us for a Virtual Town Hall Meeting, sponsored by the PTO, on Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. There, you can see and hear for yourself the great experiences that our staff and students are having this year.
The Topic: Guy-Perkins PTO/Town Hall Zoom Meeting. The meeting ID is 766 3110 53918 and the password is 5qWCp6.
Still keep the following in your prayers: David McPherson; Linda and Clark Stevenson; Ted and Marilyn Battles’ granddaughter, Faith; and Sandy Dowdy. Also, anyone else who is sick or who has lost a loved one.
March came in like a roaring lion. Hopefully the rest of the month will be calmer. According to the Almanac, March 5 and 6 is the time to cut back your roses.
Colin Fisher won second place in the Math Division at the state Beta Convention and now qualifies for the National Beta Convention. Congratulations, Colin.
Phoenix Bearden visited with Bessie and Tick Bearden this past weekend.
Have a great week, and remember to be safe – wear your mask and don’t drink or do drugs and drive.
Send me news at 501-450-0395.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Jesus’ Strategy for Making Disciples” from Matthew 28:18-20 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
We observed World Missions Day Sunday, which is celebrated by BMA Churches around the world. Bro. Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Jimmie Decker, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Robin Clark and Sara Havens were in charge of the music. Robin Clark and Sara Havens presented special music titled “All Because of God’s Amazing Grace” on the piano and keyboard.
Kelly and Nona Glover spent a few days last week with Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mitch, Haley, Ryder and Remy Reynolds took a short trip to Pensacola, Florida, this weekend. Mitch and Ryder attended an ATV Race. They also spent time on the beach. Riverlyn stayed home with Terry and Lori Reynolds.
Kaylen Fagala of Columbia, Missouri, spent the weekend at home with Bro. Danny and Robin Fagala and other relatives.
Paxton Wallace of Wooster and a graduate of Greenbrier High School is playing baseball for the Wichita State Shockers. Paxton is a son of Mike and Christy Browning Wallace, brother of Cayden, and grandson of Tommy and Peggy Browning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.