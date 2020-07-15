Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Please keep the family of Joe Cavender from Quitman in your prayers. He passed away this past week from an accident.
Prayers for Jeanie Glover, Aimee Glover, Tom Harrington, Bessie and Rick Bearden, Sandy Dowdy, David Stevenson and anyone else that’s been sick or going through some big changes in their life.
School will start in late August. Pray for children, all staff and administrators.
This virus is still here, and everyone should do their part in being safe.
Landon and Madison Dowdy spent the weekend with me and we had a great time. I love having my grands spending time with me.
My six tomato plants looking good. I can’t wait to see how many tomatoes I get. I love fresh vegetables.
Congratulations to all seniors and wishing each of you the brightest futures.
Congratulations to Tristen Hays, who graduated from Bryant High School, and his sister Brianna Hays graduated from Tennessee University. She will be teaching special education. We are so proud of you. These are Mark and Carolyn Hay's children. Also, Carolyn retired from 34 years of teaching.
If you have news, please send it to me. Have a great week and keep cool.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning messages titled "What to Do When the Going Gets Tough" from Acts 5:12-42 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. The Praise Team of Danny Fagala, Mitch, Ryder and Lori Reynolds, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes, Jimmie Decker and Seth McGee led the music.
Faith Foster obtained her Scuba Diving Certification in Hot Springs on Wednesday.
We extend sympathy to the families of Pauline Harvison, mother of Rev. Sonny Harvison and grandmother of Rev. Brian Harvison. We also extend sympathy to the families of Stanley Goss and Mildred Crawford.
Sunday night Bethlehem Baptist Church held a meet and greet and parade with encouraging signs honoring Trissa, James, Treslyn and Tate Fletcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.