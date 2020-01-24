Guy news
This Community has been hit hard this past week with losing 3 of our long time residents Darrell Bearden, Steve Ellington and Clark Hooten. Please keep these family in prayers!
Darrell Bearden passed away peacefully on Sunday night! He was a War II Veteran! He is survived by his wife of 64 years Bessie, 2 sons, grandson, 4 great grandkids! And he is a great neighbor! Bessie lost the love and rock of her life!
Steve Ellington was a young man at the age of 41. He was a loving husband and father! He fought hard to beat his cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Sarah, 2 children, parents, sister and many many friends and family! What a tribute and legacy he left behind.
Clark Hooten was 90 years and 30 days old! Survived by his wife of 69 years! What a faithful great family he has 13 children! Each of his children went to college and has great jobs and Dad and Mom are so proud of all of them including grandchildren and great grand children. The family had so many great stories about this great man what a blessing he was and his children. They led the service with grandson leading singing and what beautiful voices they all had our church music was singing from our heart and was so beautiful! I always admired Clark he never met a stranger and had so much wisdom! He was a friend of my dad and mom. He will be missed at our congregation. He was one of our leaders and Elders. Please pray for Faye and his family!
All of the above men were pillars of our community with a big heart. I love our community! Their families all need our prayers. The road ahead will not be easy!
Have a great week remember to hug and kiss your loved ones cause there will be a day they will not be here. We are not guaranteed a tomorrow!
Polar plunge February 22nd. For area 17 Special Olympics at Woolly Hollow State Park call me @ 450-0395 if you have any questions
- Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Rev. Don Betts preached the morning and evening messages at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday in the absence of Dr. Martin Jameson who was ill.
Robin Clark recognized our new Bethlehem Miss GMA and Junior Miss GMA's Sunday for 2020. Madison Gregg was elected Junior Miss GMA and Audrey Farris was elected Miss GMA. They competed at Antioch Baptist Church Sunday afternoon for the district titles. Bethlehem Baptist Church will host the District GMA Meeting Sunday afternoon, January 26th.
Margaret Vann celebrated her birthday Tuesday night January 7th with several friends. Those attending were Sue Benge, Martha Wilcox, Becky McCollum, Beverly Mahan, and Delena Hargrove.
Gale Garrison attended the funeral for Judy Clark at Robinson Avenue Baptist Church Saturday.
Danny, Robin and Kaylen Fagala, Jonah and Lauren Farris, Kelsey Sandefur, and Cindy Poland attended the Arkansas-Kentucky Basketball game in Fayetteville Saturday.
Randy Victory of Jonesboro, A.J. and Tara Boyd, and Tyler Victory of Greenbrier visited Carl Garrison Sunday afternoon.
Gale Garrison and Barbara Glover attended the visitation for Darrell Bearden at First Pentecostal Church in Guy Wednesday night.
We extend sympathy to the families of Cody Sublett, Clark Hooten, Gary Greene, and Darrell Bearden.
- Gale Garrison
