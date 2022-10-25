Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How God helps his servants” from I Samuel 19 Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian and Caleb Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Amanda Hall and Jimmie Decker were in charge of the music. Our pastor, associate pastor, and youth pastor and their families were honored with a breakfast Sunday morning in observance of Pastor Appreciation Month.
Owen Glover celebrated his third birthday Sunday afternoon with a party and games with friends at the home of Leonard and Michelle Glover.
Several from our area and Bethlehem Baptist Church were featured in the 2022 Best of Faulkner County: Lori Reynolds-Best Nurse; Anita Daves Murray-Best Insurance Agent; and Wilcox Family Funeral Home and Crematory-runner-up for Best Funeral Home.
Valari Bristol was featured in the Faulkner County Lifestyle Magazine’s Women’s Power List 2022.
Bethlehem Baptist Church will be hosting a Fall Tailgate Party, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. There will be games, door prizes, corn dogs, candy and a hayride.
Barbara Glover attended the funeral of Donald Leslie at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier on Friday.
Barbara Glover attended the funeral of Janette Swain at Greenbrier Church of the Nazarene on Saturday.
Reese Hammontree and Ansley Nevil of Anna, Texas got engaged this weekend.
We extend sympathy to the families of Donald Leslie and Larry (Jumpy) Hartwick.
