Horseshoe Mountain news

Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How God helps his servants” from I Samuel 19 Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian and Caleb Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Amanda Hall and Jimmie Decker were in charge of the music. Our pastor, associate pastor, and youth pastor and their families were honored with a breakfast Sunday morning in observance of Pastor Appreciation Month.

