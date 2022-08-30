Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "How to Respond Like Jesus to Challenging Situations" from Romans 12:14-21 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Caleb Harvison, Seth McGee, and Jimmie Decker were in charge of the music. Danny Mallett spoke in the morning service representing the Gideons. Karen Allison Primm presented special music.
A miscellaneous bridal shower was held Sunday afternoon in the Bethlehem Baptist Family Life Center for Treslyn Fletcher and Matt Dye.
Gale and Carl Garrison, Jimmie Merritt and Joyce Nell Garrison had lunch recently at Larry's Pizza in Conway. Gale and Jimmie spent the afternoon that day with Joyce Nell.
Nelda Bloom and a friend from Tulsa, Ok. visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins last Sunday.
Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins visited Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover in Conway Saturday afternoon.
Roy White of Columbia, Tennessee, spent some time last week with Ron and Nancy White.
Don and Jackie Clark of Springhill visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins on Monday.
We extend sympathy to the families of Floyd Smart and Jonathan Eversoll who passed away recently.
— Gale Garrison
Guy news
Good morning everyone. The weather has been beautiful. We have been cleaning up the back yard. Finally got the bushes tree gone from mom's shed. It looks so much better back there.
Have to brag on my neighbor, Bessie Bearden, my second mom too. She had all her backyard done also. It looks good. This lady has always been there for me even before my mom passed. If I needed help of any kind, she has always been there no matter what time of day or night she has been my rock. I hope she feels the same about me because I love her family so much. Thanks, Bessie, for always being there for my family.
Last week was a rough week for me. Mom's dog, Harley, went over the rainbow to doggie heaven. Yes, he was old and mostly blind but he was a comfort to me; another piece of my Mom was gone again. She always said he was the best-looking man in Guy. I loved him and I know he loved me. I always told people I had a man meeting me every time when I walked in the door and tail was wagging waiting for me to pick him up. I know he jumped into my mom's arm and put a smile on her face, and my dog AJ too. Harley missed them both. Sure is quiet here. But I know he is in no pain. Keep me I. Your thoughts and prayers. I also have doggie wraps, small potty pads and diapers if anyone needs them.
Keep the following in prayer: Diane and Bob Remus, Shirley Remus Druta, Sharon and Dwight Rimmer, Rich Gronke, William Smith, Martha Bric, Mike Reeder. All my family has given his mother, Aunt Gracie, a final resting place this week. Great success — Terry Williams got his heart in the right rhythm. If you have a sick family or friend, please let me know. If you have news, let me know. Thank you in advance.
I have a great week and a safe one. Remember those big yellow buses are running now. Flashing lights and red stop sign out mean to stop. No exceptions. That means all lanes stop, too.
— Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.