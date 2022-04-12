Guy news
I hope everyone will be safe – as I am writing this we are under a tornado warning and expecting storms for several days.
Please keep the Jackie Reynolds family in your prayers as he passed away this past week. The funeral was Saturday.
My granddaughter, Madison, has been sick this past week but is better this week. Pray for the following: Bessie Bearden, Dwight and Sharon Rimmer, Diane Remus, Rich Gronke, Janet Burroughs, and anyone that has been sick or lost a loved one. Congratulations to Johnny Carroll and Sharon Rimmer. Sharon got to ring the bell because she took her last cancer treatment. Congratulations, Sharon, another milestone you have accomplished.
Congratulations to Novelyn Patrom for receiving awards in her horse show. Happy birthday to Ken Patrom, he celebrated April 10. Wishing you many more to come.
This past Sunday was my dad’s, Ober Dawson Griffith, 90th heavenly birthday. I miss him a lot. He and Jerry Bruce Rowlett were born on the same day.
Last weekend there were several proms going on, including Guy-Perkins. It was held at the Carousel in Greenbrier. I saw some great pictures of students all dressed up, and they were all handsome and gorgeous too. So glad they get to have prom. Back in my day, we didn’t get to have prom. Glad everyone made it home safely – I haven’t heard of any accidents.
Congratulations to my grandson Landon Dowdy. I’m so proud of him, he can officially chauffeur his Nana around now. Where has the time gone? I love you, Landon.
Just a reminder Guy-Perkins school reunion will be the first Saturday in August. It will be potluck and we will eat at noon. Come out and join us. Even if you only came to the school for a short while, you’re welcome to come visit. The class of 1970. I’m looking forward to seeing you there. Remember there aren’t too many of us left. Try to come if you can.
Glad my brother, Gary Griffith, had good news that he doesn’t have to go back to the doctor for four months. He is doing great.
Have a great week and remember to not drink or do drugs or text and drive.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. John Burleson preached the morning message titled “Why God’s Love Matters” from John 3:16 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Mitch Reynolds, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes, Jimmie Decker and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music.
There will be one service at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Easter Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. The choir will present special music.
A large crowd attended the Eggstavaganza at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday night. A great time was had by everyone.
Saturday, Brooks Bowen’s 4th birthday was celebrated at Nonnie and Skipbo’s (Tonya and Shawn Hammontree) cabin at Bee Branch. A host of family and friends attended the celebration. The theme was Out of this World. Brooks wore his astronaut costume.
Gale Garrison and Jimmie Merritt visited Joyce Nell Garrison at Superior Rehab in Conway on Wednesday.
We hope everyone tries to stay safe in this weather. After the area was placed under a tornado warning people were in storm cellars, safe rooms and places of safety.
By Gale Garrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.