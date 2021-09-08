Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Perspective on Life (Part 1)” from Proverbs 11:24-31 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 29. A man of character does what is right when no one is looking. Bro. Danny and Robin Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Bro. Cody Harvison preached his first sermon on Sunday night and did an excellent job.
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Perspective on Life (Part 2)” from Proverbs 11:24-31 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 5. Bro. Danny Fagala, Madelyn Jameson, Jessica Farris, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Caleb Harvison and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Kaylen Fagala sang “Worthy” as special music.
Becky McCollum of Greenbrier visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins on Saturday.
Carl Garrison attended a 75th birthday and retirement celebration for Emma Doss at Willow Event Center in Conway Saturday night.
Carl Garrison attended Renewal Ranch’s Program that was held at First Church of the Nazarene in Greenbrier Sunday morning.
Todd and Whitney Eason vacationed in Tampa, Florida, last week and attended the Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays baseball game Wednesday night.
We are thankful for the rain we received Sunday. It was much needed.
Bobby Charles Abrams of Spring Hill passed away Monday, Sept. 6. We extend sympathy to the family. He was in our 1967 graduating class at Greenbrier.
If you have news items for the Log Cabin, please contact me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.