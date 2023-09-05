Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Can We Trust the Bible” from 2 Timothy 3:16-17 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Aug. 27. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Caleb Harvison, and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music. Craig Grantham was our Gideon speaker for the morning service. The offertory special was “Holy Forever” featuring Robin Clark as soloist.
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Consequences of Sin” from 2 Samuel 12:1-15 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Sara, Ryne, and Axel Havens, Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. Brian Harvison presented “Holy is the Lord” as special music accompanied by Caleb Harvison on guitar. Attendance was down due to the holiday and illness.
Carl Garrison and Tim Hooten of Conway attended Renewal Ranch’s Phase 1 Presentation at Greenbrier Church of the Nazarene on Sunday.
Jody Smith retired from Conway Corporation on Wednesday.
Bethlehem Baptist Church fed the Greenbrier Panthers football team Friday afternoon. This could not be done without the volunteers who give of their time to make this possible.
