Horseshoe Mountain news

Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Can We Trust the Bible” from 2 Timothy 3:16-17 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Aug. 27. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Caleb Harvison, and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music. Craig Grantham was our Gideon speaker for the morning service. The offertory special was “Holy Forever” featuring Robin Clark as soloist.

