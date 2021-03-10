Horseshoe
Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “What Every Pastor Needs” from Acts 29:17-38 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. We are studying the book of Daniel in our Wednesday night adult Bible study.
Saturday, the Hammontree family threw a surprise birthday party for Tonya Hammontree at the Antioch Baptist Church Annex in Conway. Reese Hammontree was the entertainment and Ryder Reynolds was his sidekick. They had a potluck meal with cake and ice cream.
Several from this area took an “Old Geezer Ride” Thursday, March 4, to Brock Creek and the South Fork of the Little Red River, north of Cleveland, Arkansas. Those making the ride were Richard Bryan, Calvin Davis, Rod Davis, Melvin Bone, Garry Reeves, Bruce Hall, Randy Phillips, Bill Love and Austin Farris. Austin is not old enough to be a “geezer” but the guys have adopted him as one of their own.
We extend sympathy to the families of Ronnie Hall, Sr. of Springhill and Clark Stevenson of Guy.
Guy news
This community has suffered another loss of a pillar of the community – Mr. Clark Stevenson, husband of Linda Stevenson. They were the ideal couple who worshipped each other. Please keep this family in prayer as he was loved very deeply by many loved ones and friends. What memories Linda has.
No one can take those away. Linda, Bradley, Tara and kids, my deepest sympathies to each of you. One day at a time, one step at a time is all you can do.
He loved from the bottom of his heart and he will always be in your heart. Will it be easy? No, everyone grieves differently. You all are in my prayers.
Phoenix Bearden visited with Bessie and Ricky Bearden this past weekend. They had a great visit. She was all excited about playing softball this summer on a team.
There will be a virtual Town Meeting for Guy-Perkins School on March 11 at 7 p.m.
Please keep the following in your prayers: David McPherson, Kerrigan West, Dan Breaux family, Clark Stevenson family, Charlie Alexander, Barbara Jean Albright and anyone else that has been sick or in the hospital.
If you see or know my son, Jerry Dowdy, next week on the 16th call and wish him a happy birthday. Jerry, I don’t know where the time has gone. Seems like yesterday you were my baby boy; you will always be my baby boy.
I am so proud of the man that you have become. A good Christian man, a wonderful husband, great father and loving brother. Always there for your family me and your sister, Sandy. If and when God says it’s my time to leave this world, I know in my heart you will see after your sister.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for becoming the man you are. I love you and hope your birthday is the best birthday ever.
Charlie Alexander had a building catch fire at the back of his place Monday. I hope no one was hurt.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge is April 3. Don’t forget to come out and support the plunge. Registration is at 11 a.m. and the plunge is at noon. We will wear masks and socially distance.
Please send me news. Have a great week. And be safe next week on spring break.
