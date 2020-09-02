Horseshoe
Mountain newsRev. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled “What is the Priority of the Church” from Matthew 28:18-20 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday morning. Rebecca Decker, Josh Barnes, Shiloh Maxwell, Aiden and Amaris Talley were in charge of the music.
Dennis and Nancy Terry, and their daughter and grandson of Scranton, spent the weekend with Jerry and Carolyn Terry.
Preston, Tammy and Evie Glover of Conway visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins on Saturday.
Bethlehem Baptist Church lost one of its oldest members this week. Julia Jones passed away Thursday. She will be buried at Bethlehem Cemetery in a private graveside service. She had been homebound for a long time. We express sympathy to her family.
We extend sympathy to the family of Brooks Aitchison of Plumerville, formerly of Wooster. Brooks was killed in a four-vehicle accident in Lonoke County Aug. 24.
We extend sympathy to the family of Charles Reed of Wooster. Charles passed away Sunday. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Reese Hammontree, grandson of Danny and Linda Hammontree Roberts, was on the sidelines as a student assistant for the UCA Bears vs Austin Peay football game Saturday night in Montgomery, Alabama. The teams participated in the Cramton Bowl telecast nationally on ESPN.
— Gale Garrison
Guy news
As I write this column on Monday my heart is very heavy. Albert Woods passed away early this morning – he is flying with the angels. He is not in no pain any more. The Guy Perkins Class of 1970 has lost another classmate. I will never forget the close friendship we had. Rest in peace, my dear friend.
Albert just celebrated his 70th birthday on the Aug. 19. He had a three-layer chocolate cake, balloons and presents. He was so excited. He had a great time. Would like to thank Cassie Coates and her family for taking care of Albert and making his birthday special. He had some good caregivers helping Susan.
School has started and things seem to be going good.
If you have news, please send it to me.
David Stevenson is in Nashville this week for a check up. I’m so glad he is better. David McPherson and family still needs prayers as he is still in the hospital. Clark And Linda Stevenson and all the above people need prayers.
Have a great week, and remember to to hug and kiss your loved ones every time you see them because we are not promised a tomorrow.
—Brenda Dowdy
