Guy news
Good morning everyone. Hope everyone is safe from the storms we had Monday night. It was pretty intense for sure.
We lost another member of our family this past week – Margie Mode sister of Diane Remus, Keith Mode, Linda Thomas and Rosemary Cowan. She was buried Sunday afternoon at the Mode Cemetery in Guy. She will be missed by her family. Keep them in your prayers.
I’m ready to see my Sandy. She is being a good sport and brave lady being quarantined at her house. We are trying our best to be safe. Keep her in your prayers so that she won’t get this virus.
Hope everyone is wearing their masks and staying in. Believe it or not, I have been staying pretty close to home.
I love getting to see all the churches on Facebook. It is very good to hear the lessons from so many different sources.
Please keep my friend Albert Woods in your prayers as he has not been feeling so good this past week. He fell and hit his head and cannot see out of his left eye. Hospice nurse had them come out to X-ray his chest and head no fractures in ribs. But had to come back to X-ray his head. They will come Tuesday.
Gary, Jeanie And Aimee Hliver had visitors over the weekend. Lisa Bivens and her family from Springdale visited.
They grilled burgers after on line church. Today was a beautiful day to be outside.
Please tell me news of how you are doing and what are you doing during your lock down at home. Call me at 501-450-0395.
Have a great week.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Bethlehem Baptist Church held their services on line April 26. Dr. Martin Jameson’s sermon was Obedience Matters to God taken from Acts 1. The Bethlehem Praise Team of Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Michael Williams, Ginnie and Seth McGee, Josh Barnes, Robin Clark and Rebecca Decker presented the music. Kaylen Fagala presented special music.
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message, God’s Power for God’s Work, from Acts 2: 1-39, on Sunday, May 3. The Bethlehem Praise Team of Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Dr. James and Treslyn Fletcher, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Robin Clark and Sara Havens presented the music. Special music (I Saw the Light and I’ll Fly Away) was recorded Thursday night by the Praise Team, Tommy Lynn Browning and Caleb Harvison and presented Sunday morning.
Bethlehem Baptist Church graduates were honored in the Sunday online Services. Evan Webb and Audrey Farris graduated from Greenbrier High School, Coby Harvison, AA degree in General Education from Central Baptist College, and Austin Farris, Diesel Technology from U of A Pulaski Technical College.
Tyler Cavin, son of Mike and Susan Cavin, received his Bachelor’s degree this week from the UCA College of Business.
Matt Talley received the Pride Award (Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Dependable, Empowered) for the 3rd 9 weeks at Greenbrier Middle School in Social Studies.
Nona Glover, Amanda Mayo, Rachel and Roman Powell spent a few days last week with Jo Hankins Hall in Waverly, Tennessee.
