Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Improving Your Serve” from Romans 12:3-8 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro Jameson challenged us to be a Romans 12 Church and Christians. Bro. Danny Fagala, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Robin Clark, Jimmie and Rebecca Decker, Caleb Harvison and Seth McGee were in charge of the music.
New great grandbaby Emma Kate Kunkel made her arrival Aug. 11.
Parents are Mallori Reynolds Kunkel and Travis Kunkel; sister, Blair Avery Kunkel; and great grandparents, Danny and Linda (Hammontree) Roberts.
Word was received here of the death of Helen Lois Palmer Long of Chino Valley, Arizona. Helen is the youngest and last surviving child of Eph and Ruby McKaskle Palmer.
We extend sympathy to the families of Lavada Oldfield and Bro. Jack Bloxum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.