This week has been pretty good, weather wise. It’s been a rough week for Sandy Dowdy. She has pneumonia in left lung and some in right and bacteria again. But the good news is the lung is clearing up. It was inflamed. Monday was a good day, made a few changes and a turn for getting better. Please keep praying the good continues and fingers crossed we will not have to get a trachea. We feel those prayers and keep them coming. I know the good lord is watching over my miracle girl.

