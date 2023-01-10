Guy news
This week has been pretty good, weather wise. It’s been a rough week for Sandy Dowdy. She has pneumonia in left lung and some in right and bacteria again. But the good news is the lung is clearing up. It was inflamed. Monday was a good day, made a few changes and a turn for getting better. Please keep praying the good continues and fingers crossed we will not have to get a trachea. We feel those prayers and keep them coming. I know the good lord is watching over my miracle girl.
This community lost another icon this past weekend, Waymon Passmore. Waymon is flying with his honey and angels Sue Passmore. He will be missed by his family and friends. I love this family and I’m thankful they always thought of me as family. My prayers are with each of you. Keep visiting each other and have family get togethers because the final link is gone and it’s up to you guys to keep the light in the family burning on.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge will be Saturday, Feb. 18 at Woolly Hollow State Park. Registration starts 10:30 a.m.; dessert auction starts at 11 a.m.; parade of plungers at 11:30 a.m.; and at noon the plunge starts. Asking for homemade desserts need to be in containers and covered. Any questions call me at 501-450-0395.
Be safe out there. There have been too many shootings in our county. I am opposed to all this violence.
Happy birthday Ronnie Clendenin, turning the big 50. He celebrated at the Castle this past Saturday night with The Thorn Band. One of my favorite bands; I hate I missed it.
Have a great week and a safe one. Listen to the radio Y107 and 92 for more information about the plunge and dessert auction Wednesday, 92 at 7:35 a.m. and Friday 7:35 a.m. at Y207 at Julie’s Sweet Shop in Conway. Be hip, take a dip.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Consequences of Unresolved Anger" from I Samuel 22:6-23 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian and Caleb Harvison, Freeman Collier, Amanda Hall, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. The Men's Trio consisting of Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian Harvison, and Freeman Collier sang "Your Grace Still Amazes Me" as special music.
The Greenbrier District Women's Missionary Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. There will be a program with Kelly Williams, State WMA President and Yalanda Merrell as speakers. Lunch will be served in the Family Life Center after the meeting.
Don and Robin Clark, along with Matt, Danielle, Maddox and Avery Higgins, enjoyed a week visiting Chase, Becky, Davy, Elizabeth and Boone Roberts and Gavin, Haley, Finley, William and baby Canyon (born Jan. 2) Roberts in Morgan, Utah and snow skiing in Park City, Utah.
On New Year's Day, they attended church services at Morgan Grace Church, where Chase and Gavin serve as pastors. George and Kristy Roberts were also there for the week visiting their sons and their families. The "cousins" had lots of fun skiing and playing together.
