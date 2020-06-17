Guy news
Congratulations to the Guy-Perkins Chapter of National Beta Club for achieving “National Beta District of Distinction” status in 2020. Guy-Perkins was 1 of only 20 districts to receive this award nationwide. Thanks to Ms. Wilkinson and Mrs. Johnson for sponsoring.
Please keep in prayer Tajaun Deshay Ealy’s family. He got his angel wings this past week. He will be missed by family and friends.
Jeanie Glover had surgery this past week and Aimee Glover had a procedure done recently too. Please keep both in your prayers.
Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher was recently elected to serve a three-year term on the Arkansas Governor’s Quiz Bowl Association Board of Directors. Fisher coaches the Guy-Perkins Junior Quiz Bowl Team, which were this year’s co-champions of the state 1A classification.
Congratulations to our 2020 Faulkner County Farm Family of the Year Tom and Jamie Henry and their children Morgan, Scout, Alexis, Savannah, Caroline, Katie and Gabe. They own and operate Cadron Crest Orchard in Guy. They also have 250 head of cattle and are very active in their community. If you head up there for strawberries or peaches, tell them congratulations. They have the best strawberries and vegetables too.
Hope everyone has a great week. Don’t forget Father’s Day is coming soon. If your dad is living, please don’t take him for granted cause we are not promised a tomorrow. Be thankful you still have one to talk to. I truly miss both of my parents.
Be safe, wear your mask – this virus is not over yet. Think of other people, especially us older people and those that have health issues.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “A Snapshot of a Healthy Church” from Acts 4:32-36 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. We become a healthy church when we become healthy Christians. Bro. Danny Fagala was in charge of the music. The Speer Family, who is the late Joyce Speer Fagala’s family, joined us in the choir to help in the hymn singing. Bethlehem Baptist Church celebrated our 129th year as a church Sunday.
Courtney Lewis of Edmond, Ok and Mitch and Bridget Lewis of Timbo spent part of last week with Ron and Nancy White.
Carl Garrison attended the Capstone Service at Renewal Ranch Friday night honoring their graduates.
Saturday night visitors of Amanda and Carter Mayo at Guy were Jo Hankins Hall of Waverly, TN, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover of Conway, Barbara Glover, Hattie Lee Hankins, Kelly and Nona Glover, Roman Powell, Terry Keys, Ashlee Schroder, Jacob and Stella. Jo prepared the meal for everyone.
