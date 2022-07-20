Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Good Advice for Tough Times” from 2 Timothy 3:1-4:5 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday morning. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jessica Farris, Robin Clark, Cole Krisell, Caleb Harvison, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music.
Kady Gregg and Ben Neal were baptized during the morning service. Pam Risner, missionary to Romania, spoke on their ministry with the Romanian people and the Ukrainian refugees during the morning service.
Gale Garrison, Gail and Olivia Farris, Robin Clark, Amanda Hall and Marilyn Tubbs attended the Greenbrier District WMA Meeting at Springhill Baptist Church Thursday. Olivia and Amanda spoke on their experiences as GMA’s.
Greenbrier District Girls Missionary Auxiliary (GMA) met at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, July 17. Lunch was furnished by the ladies at Bethlehem. 46 girls and ladies were in attendance. Six churches were represented. The speaker was Pam Risner, who along with her husband, Bryan, and three teenage children are missionaries in Romania. For their service project, the girls wrote encouraging notes to be sent to our BMA missionaries.
Jerry Nash attended the funeral of Lillian Jean Padgett in Conway on Thursday. Gale Garrison attended the funeral of Jimmy Neal Carter at Greenbrier Nazarene Church Saturday.
Paul Payne of Jacksonville recently visited Joyce Nell Garrison at Greenbrier Nursing Home and Rehab. Paul is the son of the late Lum and Mildred Payne of Jacksonville.
Coby Harvison was named to the Presidential Scholars List at Central Baptist College for the spring semester of 2022.
Kelly and Nona Glover spent last week with Micah, Rachel, Roman and Malachi Powell in Kansas City, Mo. Malachi was born July 11. He weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. Kelly came home for a couple of days and Barbara Glove got to spend Saturday with the Powell family and see her new great grandson.
We extend sympathy to the families of Jimmy Neal Carter and Mary Sue Johnson.
