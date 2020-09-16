Guy news
My unspoken prayers have been answered. Prayers do work.
Jeanie Glover is back in the hospital. Aimee Glover had a rough night last night, which was Sunday night. David McPherson is still in the hospital. All these people need prayers along with their families.
Clark and Linda Stevenson, Gary Glover and anyone that is ill or has been in the hospital need prayers too.
Phoenix Bearden visited with Bessie and Rick Bearden this weekend.
Hope everyone is doing their social distancing and staying safe.
School buses are running, and everyone should watch for those yellow flashing lights and stop signs – when they are on, it is the law to stop on all highways, including the four lanes too. A reminder to all bus drivers – double check your buses at the end of the route. You carry little ones that fall asleep and you need to make sure that they are not still on the bus, for their safety and yours. This happens so often it is unreal.
Happy birthday to Thomn Battles who celebrated his birthday with his sisters and family. Duane Remus celebrated her birthday out to eat catfish with her husband Bob and Gail Tuton From Quitman. Sherry Mercer McPherson had a birthday the same day too. Wishing each of you a great birthday and many more.
Sandy Jo Dowdy will be celebrating her 46th birthday on the 23rd. Wow, time sure does catch up with you. She loves cards and getting mail – if you want to send her one message me. I will give you her address or you can send it to me at Guy, Arkansas, 72061, Box 61 or call me at. 450-0395.
Have a great week. Be safe and look twice for motorcycles and children playing. Send me news.
Horseshoe
Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Listening to God” from Acts 10:1-8, 33 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church 9:30 and 11 a.m. services. The Praise Team of Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca Decker, Cole Krisell, Seth McGee, Josh Barnes, Madelyn Jameson, and Susan Cavin were in charge of the music. Bro. Danny Fagala presented special music “What If It’s God Speaking.”
Cole Krisell joined Bethlehem Baptist Church on a promise of a letter from Immanuel Baptist Church Sunday.
Olivia Farris received a $500 scholarship from the Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association. Olivia, daughter of Robbie and Gail Farris, is a senior elementary education major at Central Baptist College.
Bill and Hazel Love visited Scott, Rachel and Lydia Cavin in Pattonsburg, Missouri. a couple of days last week. They attended the Pattonsburg football game, where Scott is the coach. Pattonsburg plays 8-man football.
Mitch and Haley Reynolds are parents of a daughter, Remy Grace, who was born Sept.13 at 4:40 a.m. Remy weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Proud brother and sister are Ryder and Riverlyn Reynolds. Remy has numerous proud family members who can’t wait to meet her.
Jay and Kim Burgin are parents of a son, John Dawson, who was born Sept. 4 at 1:12 a.m. John Dawson weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long. Proud brother is Knox Daniel Burgin.
Ronnie McKaskle of the Shady Grove Community passed away Sept. 11 at Baptist Hospital in Conway. Ronnie was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and the U. S. Coast Guard. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at First Assembly of God Church in Vilonia. We extend sympathy to the family.
Nicky Mahan of Martinville passed away Sept. 14. He has many friends in this area. We extend sympathy to the family.
