Horseshoe Mountain
Dr. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled “Humility” from Philippians 2:5-11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Caleb Harvison, Tate Fletcher, Shiloh Maxwell and Kady Gregg were in charge of the music. Anna Whitley and Madison Gregg were in charge of the announcements. On the Fifth Sunday, the BBC Youth are in charge of the service. The church observed the Lord’s supper Sunday night and honored Dr. Jimmie Decker with a fellowship.
Bethlehem Baptist Church honored their high school and college graduates on Sunday morning. Those honored were Anna Whitley and Lindsey Barker from Greenbrier High School, Caleb Harvison, a homeschool graduate and Dr. Jimmie Decker from Midwestern Baptist Seminary.
Several from Bethlehem Baptist Church attended the National WMA Meeting at Central Baptist College, the BMA National Meeting at Antioch Baptist Church and the BMA Global Dinner at the Faulkner County Fairgrounds last week.
Matt and Danielle Clark Higgins’ birthdays were celebrated Sunday at the home of Don and Robin Clark. Grandparents and great-grand parents of the couple were also present for the occasion.
Lori Reynolds attended the ONSCongress in San Antonio last week. This is a conference for Oncology nurses.
Gale Garrison and Linda Carter attended the retirement party for Julia Robison at the UCA Hall of Fame Room on Friday.
