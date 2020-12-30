Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Answer to Life’s Most Important Questions” from Acts 16:25-34 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. Brian Harvison, Kaylen Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. Brian Harvison presented special music entitled “O Come, O Come Immanuel.”
Gale and Carl Garrison spent Christmas Day with Todd and Whitney Eason in Conway.
Danny and Linda Roberts spent Christmas Eve with George and Kristy Roberts. Others visiting were Don and Robin Clark, Matt and Danielle Higgins, Mattox and Avery, Chase, Becky, Davy, Elizabeth and Boone Roberts of Utah, Gavin, Haley, William and Finley Roberts of Springhill.
The Hammontree Family along with Danny and Linda Roberts had Christmas by Zoom since some of the family had COVID-19. They played it safe. They said it was odd opening their gifts over the internet.
Bill and Hazel Love and Susan Cavin spent Christmas week visiting Tyler and Sarah Cavin at Centerton, Scott, Rachel and Lydia Cavin in Pattonsburg, Missouri, and Chris, Chelsey and Dylan Groh in Naperville, Illinois. Susan, her children and families and Bill and Hazel got together at Chelsey’s home for Christmas.
Zach Bailey of Washington, D.C. has been visiting Cyndi Bailey, Bud and Carolyn Gean over the Christmas Holidays.
Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell of Kansas City, Missouri visited Kelly and Nona Glover over the Christmas holidays.
Guy news
Hope everyone had a great Christmas. I was blessed to have Sandy Dowdy, Jerry, Dana, Landon and Madison Dowdy at my home on Christmas Eve. Santa had been here and the kids were so excited that he had already been here. We had a great meal and family time. Precious memories to cherish for sure. On Christmas Day, we met at my son’s place in Conway. We played Dirty Santa and bingo we had lots of laughs and fun. Saturday we went to Doris Watkins home to visit and play with her grandson, Cash Watkins, who was trying to start walking.
He didn’t walk until Carolyn Hays and family, Jerry Dowdy and family and me and Sandy Dowdy left. She videoed him taking steps across the living room. We were blessed to be together.
This community lost another great soul this past week, Cynthia Leonard Bollier last Tuesday. Please keep this family in your prayers. The family has my deepest sympathy in the loss of their mother. I have many memories with this family of fun times when I was a teenager. My mom and Cynthia use to go shopping together and many things to keep all their kids entertained. RIP Cynthia. Please give my mom hugs from me. You will be missed.
School is out until the first week in January. So please be safe out their driving this weekend as New Years Eve is approaching.
I know you’re going to shiver about this next news that is coming up. The Area 17 Special Olympics will be hosting the annual Polar Plunge at Woolly Hollow on Saturday, Feb. 20. Lots of changes is going to make this difficult. We will be social distancing and wearing masks. I will get more information out to you soon. Remember safety comes first. Any questions, call me at 501-450-0395.
Have a great and safe holiday weekend. Don’t drink and drive. If you do choose to drink, have a designated driver or call someone to come get you. You could save your life and someone else’s.
Keep those that are sick in your prayers and those families that have lost loved ones. It was good to receive a call from Eloise Glover a few days ago. I miss seeing relatives. We don’t visit like they use to when I was growing up.
What a shame our kids and grandkids don’t know half of their kinfolks. It is sad, for sure.
