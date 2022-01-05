Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Bro. Gavin Roberts preached the morning message titled "Jesus Changes Everything" at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca Decker, Josh Barnes, Caleb Harvison, Cole Krisell, and Hayley Maxwell were in charge of the music. Josh Barnes played keyboard and sang "Holy, Holy is the Lord" and was accompanied by Caleb Harvison on guitar.
Morgan Scroggin of Medina, Texas and Mike and Karen Reynolds had a Christmas celebration on December 23rd with Bill and JoAnn Townsend.
Chase, Becky, Davy, Elizabeth and Boone Roberts of Midway, Utah and Gavin, Haley, Finley and William Roberts of Morgan, Utah have been visiting George and Kristy Roberts, Bill and JoAnn Townsend, Danny and Linda Roberts, and other relatives in the area. Gavin spoke at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at Guy Sunday night. Chase spoke Sunday morning during the Sunday School hour and to the combined men's ministry and G-3 groups Sunday night at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Gale Garrison had lunch Wednesday at Red Robin Burgers in Conway with former co-worker, Christy Dade of Vilonia.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Happy New Year everyone. We brought the new year in at my house, just me and Sandy Dowdy. She had her sparkling grape juice ready at midnight and toasted the old year out and the new year in. She said to all my friends and family, you're the best.
School starts up this week. Please be safe out there and mask up. It may not be mandatory but, come on people, if the doctors get on TV from Arkansas and says it’s time to mask up, listen to them. I know a lot of people don’t agree with this but be considerate of others, especially those that have underlying issues with their lungs, heart, etc.
Ricky Bearden surprised his niece Phoenix Bearden for Christmas with a treehouse to play in that he built. Ricky did a fantastic job. Annette Wilson and her grandson bought some housewarming gifts to make it look more like her home. It is every little girl's dream.
Please keep Aimee Glover in your prayers as she has been in the hospital again. Thank you for all the prayers — we are good at my house.
Amanda Dowdy and her family had their family's Christmas this past weekend. Don’t ever stop meeting with family. We didn’t get to meet with all family during the holidays. Maybe we will get to sometime soon. We didn’t meet because of health issues. One day soon we will meet together.
Have a great week. Just a reminder the Greenbrier Polar Plunge will be Feb. 19 at Woolly Hollow State Park. Start thinking about what costume you will be wearing when you take plunge. Call me for more info 501-450-0395.
Send me your news.
