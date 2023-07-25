Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How to Maintain Moral Purity” from 2 Samuel 11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Verna Reynolds, Sara Havens, Robin Clark, Cole Krisell, Shiloh Maxwell, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music.
The Greenbrier District GMA’s met at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon. Lunch was served by the church and the girls and counselors had their meeting in the sanctuary. After the meeting a farewell reception was held for AJ who will be leaving in August for training school in Mexico.
Mike and Laura Strong, BMA Missionaries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, spoke Sunday night to the Bethlehem Men’s Ministry, G3 Boys, Women’s Ministry and GMA girls.
Twenty-seven people attended the Prime Timers Sunday School luncheon at the Bethlehem FLC Wednesday.
Carl Garrison and Matthew and Kendra Caines attended the Renewal Ranch annual Rally for Recovery on July 13.
