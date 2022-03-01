Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, was World Missions Day at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Ye Shall Be My Witnesses" from Acts 1:1-11. Bro. Danny Fagala, Todd, Sara and Ryne Havens, Jimmie Decker, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music.
Carl Garrison attended the wedding of Derek Sprague and Robin Lewis at Renewal Ranch in Perry County on Feb. 22.
A wedding shower will be held March 13 at 3 p.m.. in the Bethlehem Family Life Center for Madelyn Jameson and Andrew Krisell. They are registered at Target, the Kitchen Store and Amazon.
We extend sympathy to the families of Edwin Stone and Betty Hensley McKaskle.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
I hope everyone survived the ice storm we had last week. I was iced in until Saturday. My driveway was frozen until late Saturday. I had a big tree limb down hanging from the tree in front of my driveway. Jerry and Landon came up around 6 p.m. and pulled the limb down with his truck. If anyone needs a pretty good size pine tree limb, you're welcome to it. Thank you, Jerry and Landon, for coming and doing that.
The regional tournament was a great success at the Guy-Perkins Thunderbird Complex. Thank you to everyone that made it a success.
Please keep the family of Pat Presley Gully in your prayers. She passed away last week. She is the daughter of Jane Presley and Martin Presley. She will be missed by many of her family and friends.
Congratulations to Madison Mode on her beautiful Dr. Seuss artwork she has done. This young lady is very talented.
Please keep the following in your prayers — Sharon Glover Rimmer and Sharon Rimmer, Aimee Glover, Bessie Bearden and anyone else that is sick or has lost a loved one.
Spring is not far away. Happy birthday to Gary Fielder. I hope your day was great. I know he spent it with his family. I would like to wish my niece, Brianna Hays, a happy birthday too. She lives in Knoxville, Tennessee. She is the most amazing special education teacher, too.
Please send news to me so I can share with our readers. People are always asking me about what’s going on in our community, so send me some news to share at 501-450-0395.
